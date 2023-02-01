Diana Morelen

Dear Dr. Diana: My girlfriend wants me to “practice gratitude.” I’m not one of those hippie dippy “think positive thoughts” and everything will be unicorns and rainbows kind of guys. How can I get her to see that just because something works for her, I don’t have to join her?

Thanks,

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you