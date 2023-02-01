Dear Dr. Diana: My girlfriend wants me to “practice gratitude.” I’m not one of those hippie dippy “think positive thoughts” and everything will be unicorns and rainbows kind of guys. How can I get her to see that just because something works for her, I don’t have to join her?
Thanks,
Not Getting into this “Gratitude Thing” Guy
Dear Guy,
You speak to an age-old dynamic in close relationships — one person finds an activity or hobby that they really enjoy and tries to convince the other person that they should do the activity. In most cases, this comes from a place of love. A place of “This thing brings me joy, and I want to share it with you.” Often times, despite good intentions, these efforts can come off as “teachy” or “preachy” and ignore the reality that there is no one-size-fits-all path toward wellness.
I’d encourage you to start with curiosity. What is it about a gratitude practice that your girlfriend enjoys? Why does she hope you’ll start one? What does she hope you’ll get out of it? I’m often amazed at how far (genuine) curiosity will get us in moving though relational challenges.
In addition to being curious about her intentions, I also find myself curious about your resistance to the idea. What about the idea of a gratitude practice feels unpleasant or aversive to you? What does wellness look like to you? What do you envision when you think about a gratitude practice?
Without getting to chat with you, I’ll have to make some assumptions. Apologies, in advance, if I get it wrong (you know what they say about assumptions…). I wonder if you envision gratitude practice as something that involves a lot of positive affirmation posters around your house, journaling with multi colored pens, or sitting in a circle holding hands with a bunch of folks getting all “touchy feely.” If so, I’d say gratitude could be practiced in those ways, AND it can also be practiced in many other ways that aren’t so “hippie dippy.”
I’ll pause to admit my bias here — I’m pro gratitude and there’s a pretty big pile of research studies and papers that also support the idea that, in general, gratitude is good for us. Before you toss away this column in frustration that I’m just one more person trying to get you to join the gratitude club, please hear me out.
According to the Oxford Dictionary, “gratitude” is defined as “the quality of being thankful; readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness.” That’s something I imagine you could get behind. Now on to “practice,” which Oxford Dictionary defines as, “repeated exercise in or performance of an activity or skill so as to acquire or maintain proficiency in it.” So perhaps, we could define a gratitude practice as a commitment to being thankful.
Ready to geek out with me for a minute? Numerous peer-reviewed research studies over the past 15 years have documented that gratitude can have positive benefits for our mood, mental health, physical health, and relationships. For example, practicing gratitude can help increase happiness, optimism, joy, pleasure, and satisfaction; it can help reduce anxiety and depression; it can help strengthen the immune system, lower blood pressure, and improve sleep; and it can help us feel closer to friends and romantic partners. Please check out Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center for more information about the science and practice of gratitude.
I’m hoping the “it’s not just your girlfriend saying it’s good for you, it’s hundreds of scientists and scholars” argument is piquing your curiosity. If so, then let me expand the definition of gratitude a bit more. Robert Emmons (a scientific expert on gratitude) defines gratitude in two parts: First, “…it’s an affirmation of goodness. We affirm that there are good things in the world, gifts and benefits we’ve received.” And second, “…we recognize that the sources of this goodness are outside of ourselves. … We acknowledge that other people — or even higher powers, if you’re of a spiritual mindset — gave us many gifts, big and small, to help us achieve the goodness in our lives.”
In addition to the good news that gratitude isn’t a bunch of snake oil, let me also help ease your mind that there is no one right way to build and sustain a gratitude practice. Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center has a whole section on how to cultivate gratitude including activities like talking a walk where you notice and savor what’s around you, writing a gratitude letter to a person in your life that you’d like to thank, or (you’re not surprised) keeping a gratitude journal to document 3-5 things that you’re grateful for. This could be done on an app on your phone, on your computer, or the old-fashioned pen on paper way. And Emmons (that gratitude scholar I mentioned above) argues that there are research-based ways to get the most of your gratitude journaling:
• Be intentional, don’t just go through the motions.
• Go for depth over breadth: Think fewer gratitude items; more details about those items.
• Think about people more than things.
• Consider what your life would be like without certain things.
• Savor surprises: Write down unexpected or surprising blessings.
• Don’t overdo it: You don’t have to write every day for this work — studies have shown benefits of 1x week for 6 weeks.
• Don’t rush it: The point is to slow down and savor.
In addition to rituals and activities, we can also try to foster an attitude of gratitude (it’s okay to roll your eyes here). When you notice your mind (or mouth) is grumbling, pause, and invite a shift in perspective. For me, it’s as though I’m wearing grey colored glasses that see the world through a grumpy lens, I notice that I have those grey glasses on, and I choose to take them off and put on slightly rosier ones. For example, as I write this, it’s a grey, cold, and rainy day. I left my wallet at a tea house (side bar: The Philosopher’s House is a great new gathering spot in Johnson City) and lost about 30 precious minutes of my day going back for it. On the drive there my mind was grumbling, “I can’t believe I forgot my wallet, what a depressing day, my life is too busy and stressful…” Then, I went inside and was greeted by a cheerful and concerned employee, Ren, who had my wallet waiting for me and was delighted to see that I came back for it. That tiny moment of compassion and connection helped me remember that I could change my lens. I shifted my perspective to feel grateful for having such a beautiful gathering space in my town and for having folks in my community who are thoughtful and caring. I felt grateful for having a working vehicle that could drive me, through the cold rain, to retrieve my lost wallet. I felt grateful for having enough in the budget to justify a hot chai on a cold day. No rainbows and unicorns here, just savoring what was right in front of me.
In sum, no new habit should be forced upon us….though from a gratitude mindset, we might shift the thought “my girlfriend is forcing a habit upon me,” to “my girlfriend is sharing something that she thinks will bring me joy.” I wonder what it would be like for you to affirm a little goodness today. I’m grateful for you and your question. Take care.
Dr. Diana Morelen’s passion for learning and exploring started as a child of the Chesapeake Bay and her steady curiosity now finds itself rooted in the Blue Ridge mountains of Southern Appalachia, where she calls Johnson City home.