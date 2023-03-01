Diana Morelen

Dear Dr. Diana: My 17-year-old daughter recently let me know that she was having suicidal thoughts. She’s a pretty normal kid — gets good grades, has a few good friends, goes to church regularly. I never saw this coming. I am scared and sad and shocked. Please help.

Sincerely,

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you