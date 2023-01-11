Dear Dr. Diana: Across my 20 years as a teacher, there is always some new idea floating around that’s popular for a season and then fades away. Right now, lots of people are talking about trauma-informed care and trauma-informed schools. I haven’t learned much about it yet, but I’m worried that we’re focusing too much on the bad…schools should be a place for learning, not a place to focus on trauma. It’s hard enough to be a kid these days. I thought that you might have some advice on how we can best support our children without getting caught up in the trends of the moment.
Sincerely,
Teacher who is wary of trauma-informed schools
Dear Teacher,
Thank you for your service to our children and our community. It makes sense that you’ve seen trends come and go and that you’d be wary of anything that distracts from doing what’s best for the children. I share your concern for youth in our community and share your commitment to wanting to do what we can to promote healthy development for all kiddos.
I hear you that it’s a bit daunting to think about integrating something with the word “trauma” into our schools. I’d like to offer a different frame, rather than “trauma-informed schools,” what if we said “resilience-informed schools?” I’m a part of a group, the Strong BRAIN Institute, that is working to spread what we like to call “trauma and resilience informed (TRI for short) practices” across the Appalachian Highlands. But enough about word choice, let’s talk about what really matters—doing what’s best for children.
As an experienced educator, I’m sure you have seen that children learn best in safe, stable, and nurturing environments. Further, when children feel well, physically and mentally, they are better able to learn, grow, and thrive. Research has shown that the more adverse and stressful experiences a child has growing up, the higher their risk for experiencing physical and mental health problems across their lifespan. Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are potentially traumatic things that can happen to children, such as experiencing abuse, witnessing violence, experiencing prejudice or discrimination, or living with a caregiver who is struggling with substance use.
One key point of the TRI movement is to raise awareness, across communities, that ACEs exist and that ACEs impact children’s brain development. If you attend a TRI training, you’ll likely get to hear the metaphor of “building strong brains.” Children’s brains develop rapidly in the first few years of life and what happens from ages 0-3 lays the foundation for all that is yet to come, like the foundation of a house. Safe, stable, and nurturing relationships help a child build a healthy foundation for brain areas essential for learning, behavior, and health. When children experience a lot of adversity, sometimes called toxic stress, it can “get under the skin,” and impact their developing bodies and brains in ways that make it hard to learn and grow.
Toxic stress hurts the areas and connections in our brains that help us control our impulses and remember things-called executive functioning. Executive functioning is like the air traffic control center in our brains-it helps us take in lots of different pieces of information and know what to do with that information. Executive functioning is crucial for good behavior and academic success.
One of the best ways to promote healthy development is to be a part of communities that are committed to preventing ACEs through actions such as offering supports to families that are overburdened by stressors like poverty or mental illness. When we take better care of our caregivers—parents, grandparents, teachers, early childhood educators and other community members who care for our children—we are creating healthy communities for our children.
If you are working with a child who has experienced a lot of ACEs, there is still hope. Resilience-positive outcomes despite negative experiences-is absolutely possible. Healing happens in the context of safe, stable, and nurturing relationships. Now more than ever, schools are crucial places where children can be uplifted and empowered, despite what hardships they have been through.
Another key piece of the TRI movement, is learning about the ways that trauma response symptoms may show up as “problematic” behaviors. Children who experience ACEs and/or toxic stress, often learn ways to cope that are adaptive in the abusive or stressful environment but are maladaptive in other environments. For example, Sarah is 6 years old and lives with her grandmother who is trying her best to raise Sarah, but the grandmother struggles with depression and alcoholism. At home, Sarah has learned that the only way to get her grandmother’s attention and to get what she needs is to throw a tantrum. At home, this is adaptive because it’s helping Sarah get her basic needs met. At school, this is viewed as a problem behavior. A TRI-school would be aware that children’s behavior is a form of communication for underlying feelings and needs. They might use strategies such as placing Sarah is in a classroom with a nurturing and TRI teacher, teaching Sarah regulation strategies to help her learn to manage her feelings and use her words to communicate needs, and working with a case manager to help Sarah’s grandmother find the supports that she may need to help her cope with her mental illness.
You may be thinking, “I already know this stuff and do it.” If so, wonderful! Then you’ve likely been using TRI practices before it ever became a buzzword. Your experience and wisdom could help others as they learn how to apply this lens. I’ll note that becoming resilience-informed is a journey not a destination. It’s a practice and there is no one-size fits all approach to fostering resilient children, schools, and communities. There are some active ingredients though: curiosity and compassion. And the more we offer our compassion to others and open ourselves up to learning about the suffering that is all around us, the more important it is for us to lean into our own practices of self-compassion.
If you’d like to learn more about ACEs, please check out:
• Harvard Center on the Developing Child: ACEs and Resilience website
• The video on YouTube titled, “How Brains are Built: The Core Story of Brain Development”
If you’d like to learn more about TRI practices and trainings in the Appalachian Highlands, please context the Strong BRAIN Institute at SBI@etsu.edu.
In sum, thank you for being a person committed to promoting resilience in our children and community. Resilience happens in relationships and to offer safe, stable, and nurturing relationships to others, we need to be intentional to take care of ourselves. Be well.
Dr. Diana Morelen is a licensed clinical psychologist, associate professor in the Department of Psychology at East Tennessee State University, and an associate director for the ETSU Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute. Her passion for learning and exploring started as a child of the Chesapeake Bay and her steady curiosity now finds itself rooted in the Blue Ridge mountains of Southern Appalachia, where she calls Johnson City home.