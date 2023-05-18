Dear Dr. Diana: Every day I come home from work to a home that is chaotic. There are dishes in the sink, there’s laundry to be folded, and kids toys and school stuff everywhere. I can never seem to get it under control. What do you recommend to deal with the busyness and chaos of everyday life that has no end?
Help me,
Covered in Chaos
Dear Covered in Chaos: Have you been in my house lately? You are not alone. One of the beautifully challenging things about being human and living with other humans is that we tend to eat, sleep, and do things on a daily basis and all of those activities generate dishes, laundry, and clutter.
Please hold in mind that our exposure to social media often shows us picture perfect curated home scenes. Remember…what people choose to share on social media rarely reflects real life. Perhaps an idyllic moment from their life, but not necessarily an authentic reflection of the full picture.
My most important piece of advice is to be kind to yourself, to be patient with the process, and to listen to the wisdom of the serenity prayer: may we find the strength to change the things we can, grace to accept the things we can’t, and wisdom to discern the difference.
Next, I suggest intentional transitions. When you transition into your house from being away (at school, at work, etc) enter with intention. Perhaps you pause on the doorstep and ask “how do I want to be at home?” or perhaps you call to mind a word or phrase that helps you set an intention such as “Be present and be patient.” Once you enter your home, the next step of an intentional transition is to put things in their place. Keys go in their spot. Shoes go in their spot. Purses, bookbags, and workbags go in their place. Not sure what that place is, see below.
To work on this next section, I consulted a dear friend of mine, Bonnie Whitfield. Bonnie is a home textile designer turned interior designer. Check her out at bonniekayestudio.com. From her website, “My design philosophy is simple. Your space has the power to change the way you live.”
Bonnie’s Tips for a Tidier Life
• Everything has a home: The more you can carve out a place for where every item lives in your home, the faster and easier it will be to put it away quickly at the end of the day. Think hooks, baskets, closets, etc.
• Set a timer per room: If you are really overwhelmed or have a larger chunk of time on your hands, I recommend using a timer to stay in control and on task. I prefer a 15-20 minute max per room, which allows me to speed through the space and triage what really needs to be accomplished.
• Delegate: Take some weight off your shoulders and put your family to use. What chores do your other family members like to do? What are they good at? What are they capable of? Think of your house as a team, and work together to get the job done. Assign chores based on chore strength rather than gender roles or expectations of fairness.
• If there are kids, involve them: It’s important for kids not only to see the hard work that is involved with day-to-day life, but also to feel like a part of a team. You can use chore charts to help them build a sense of pride and find ways to reward them simply.
• Have less stuff: The more things you have, the more things you have to take care of. If you’re overwhelmed by the quantity, it might be time to do a good purge.
• Elevate daily chores: Make chores fun. Put on music. Get a special chore snack. Let yourself listen to your favorite podcast. Light a candle.
• If you are covered with toys, get a catch-all basket: Find a large, attractive basket or hamper (lid is key) so you can do a one minute toy sweep at the end of the day. Mine is from Facebook marketplace and anything that my daughter leaves out at the end of the day gets tossed inside.
• If you can do it in two minutes or less, do it: This is a fabulous tip from David Allen in his book, Getting Things Done. Choose to prevent the chaos rather than procrastinate the effort away until it piles up and no longer feels so small.
Above all else, remember that your state of mind is a mindset. From Sarah Ban Breathnach’s Simple Abundance, “We are all given a choice each day. We can react negatively to the demands made on us or we can choose to live abundantly, to transform the negative into the meaningful. Attitude is all.” Take care.
Dr. Diana Morelen is a licensed clinical psychologist, associate professor in the Department of Psychology at East Tennessee State University, and an associate director for the ETSU Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute. Her passion for learning and exploring started as a child of the Chesapeake Bay and her steady curiosity now finds itself rooted in the Blue Ridge mountains of Southern Appalachia, where she calls Johnson City home.