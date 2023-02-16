Dear Dr. Diana: I’m kind of a nervous mom. I spend a lot of time searching the internet for the things that can go wrong with my kids and the things that I’m supposed to do right. There is SO MUCH out there. I’m overwhelmed by all of the advice. So, I wanted to ask you, what’s the most important thing I should be doing to raise healthy and happy kids?
Sincerely,
Mama who wants to get it right
Dear Mama,
Gosh, what a sign of love that you’re working so hard to approach the challenging task of being a parent. It’s clear how much you care about your kiddos.
Of course, there is no one simple answer nor a one-size-fits-all approach to parenting. If there was, you’d know about it. However, there is hope. We have over 60 years of research on the impact of parenting, and parent-child relationships, on child development and there are clear themes of what kids need. Babies and children (and really all of us) thrive best in the context of safe, stable, and nurturing relationships. In developmental science, this is referred to as a secure attachment relationship with a primary caregiver.
What is attachment?
Now, many folks have heard the word, “attachment,” yet there is a lot of confusion (and mixed messages) around what attachment really means. So let me put on my nerdy professor glasses and offer a few definitions before I speak to how parents can serve as a secure attachment figure for their children.
Attachment theory is a way of explaining how we form and maintain close relationships, as an essential developmental process to help us stay safe and respond to threats and dangers. Attachment theory posits that all babies are born with a basic need to be in relationship. We are hard-wired (neurologically and biologically) to be in relationships and to turn to relationships to help keep us safe and help us regulate (find emotional and physical balance) in times of stress.
An attachment figure is a primary caregiver (often, but not always a parent) who the child wishes will serve as a source of safety and security during times of threat or stress. We call this caregiving role being a safe haven.
A child also needs their attachment figure to serve as a secure base — a stable and consistent source of support and encouragement when the child feels safe and well enough to explore.
A secure attachment relationship between a child and caregiver is formed when a child learns that they can depend on their attachment figure to serve as both a safe haven (place to come to during times of stress) and a secure base (place that will still be there, helping and attending, during times of exploration).
When children have a secure attachment relationship with at least one primary caregiver, they are put on a path toward better physical, mental, and relational health. A safe, stable, and nurturing relationship is an essential ingredient for healthy child development.
How do our past relationships affect our relationships with our children?
We tend to do unto others as others have done unto us. In other words, we tend to repeat the patterns of relationship experiences that we had growing up, for better or worse. As parents, it is essential for us to be intentional to take care of our physical, mental, and relational health if we want to do right by our children. To learn more about this, please check out this brief PSA I helped to develop with our state’s infant mental health association (AIMHiTN.org) and Postpartum Support Internatinal-TN (postpartum.net) by going to: https://vimeo.com/753021545.
Most adults have experienced trauma and many adults have experienced stress, adversity, or abuse within the context of relationships. For many, relationships have caused as much hurt (if not more) than healing. If that is your experience, I am sorry. It is not your fault. There is hope and there are many paths toward healing and resilience. The most important ingredient in healing the relational ghosts from our own past, is through finding safe, stable, and nurturing relationships in our present. There are many ways to connect — through community, though faith, through therapy, through support groups, etc. If your wounds are many and are deep, I highly recommend therapy. Think of it as a gift to your child(ren) to be the best you that you can be.
If you like to read as part of your personal growth work, I highly recommend any book by neuroscientist, Dr. Dan Siegel. As it relates to parenting, Parenting from the Inside Out, The Whole-Brain Child, or The Power of Showing Up are my top recommendations.
How do we foster secure attachment relationships with our children?
The most helpful framework that I have found in explaining how to build and maintain a secure attachment relationship with a child is through a metaphor of a tree. This metaphor comes from the Strong Roots parenting programs that you can learn more about at zerotothrive.org. Locally, Families Free offers two of those programs: Mom Power and Fraternity of Fathers (familiesfree.com).
The tree represents the way that children learn, grow, and thrive best in the context of a safe, stable, and nurturing relationship. The roots of the tree reflect how all children have a basic need for connection during times of stress and adversity. When a child feels sad, mad, scared, anxious, sick, or hurt, they are “in the roots.” They need a caregiver to help meet their need for connection. A caregiver can serve a safe haven through helping nurture the child, helping the child restore emotional balance, and/or through repairing relational ruptures (see my How to Human article from 11-2-22 on ruptures).
Once a child’s needs for connection are met and the child feels well enough, they are able to “branch out.” Branching out represents how all children are born with a basic need to explore—to learn, grow, and play. When children are branching out, they need a caregiver to be a secure base — to be present, to help them, and to delight in their exploration.
How we meet a child’s need for connection and exploration will vary depending on their age and depending on our cultural values. There is no one right way to parent.
Long before they have words (and even after), children communicate their needs through their behavior. When caregivers are able to be calm and curious about their child’s behavior as a cue for underlying feelings and needs, a caregiver will be more likely to be able to effectively serve in the role of a secure base and safe haven.
No relationships are perfect, and even in securely attached relationships, caregivers only “get it right” (aka are attuned to their child’s needs and able to meet those needs) about 30% of the time. Good enough caregiving is what kiddos need. They need someone willing to slow down, to be calm, to be present, to be curious about their inner experiences, and to be consistent. They need someone bigger, stronger, wiser, and kind to show them that they are worthy of being loved and that relationships can be a source of comfort and support. It is through a secure attachment relationship that confidence grows.
In sum, the best thing you can do for your children is to 1. Nurture your own roots, so that you have the strength and capacity to nurture theirs, and 2. To be curious about your past relationship experiences and be intentional about what you do and do not want to pass on to your children. Also, please remember, it takes a village to be a human, let alone a parent. I hope you lean into the relationships that nurture and support you as you do the very hard work of raising humans. Take care.
Dr. Diana Morelen is a licensed clinical psychologist, associate professor in the Department of Psychology at East Tennessee State University, and an associate director for the ETSU Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute. Her passion for learning and exploring started as a child of the Chesapeake Bay and her steady curiosity now finds itself rooted in the Blue Ridge mountains of Southern Appalachia, where she calls Johnson City home.