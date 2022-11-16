How to Human with Diana Morelen
Travis Salyer

Dear Dr. Diana,

I’m a mom of a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old. My husband is a kind and supportive partner and co-parent, yet we often disagree about how to handle emotionally charged situations and then we fight about it in the moment and again later, once the kids are asleep. For example, we recently took the kids to the lake and stayed past bedtime. The 3-year-old, Gus (who was overly tired and way past his bedtime), threw a tantrum (crying and yelling from his car seat) the whole way home because we wouldn’t give him an electronic device to play with (we don’t usually allow tablets on short car rides). My husband wanted to be stern and let our son know the consequences if he didn’t stop yelling (such as losing TV privileges). I wanted to acknowledge the feeling and acknowledge the limit (“Gus you’re mad because we won’t give you the device. It’s OK to be mad but it’s not okay to yell. If you yell, mama is going to ignore you until you find your calm”). The car ride was terrible and the fight after with my husband was too (he tells me I’m too soft). What should we have done? — Mama who is tired of toddler tantrums

