I’m a mom of a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old. My husband is a kind and supportive partner and co-parent, yet we often disagree about how to handle emotionally charged situations and then we fight about it in the moment and again later, once the kids are asleep. For example, we recently took the kids to the lake and stayed past bedtime. The 3-year-old, Gus (who was overly tired and way past his bedtime), threw a tantrum (crying and yelling from his car seat) the whole way home because we wouldn’t give him an electronic device to play with (we don’t usually allow tablets on short car rides). My husband wanted to be stern and let our son know the consequences if he didn’t stop yelling (such as losing TV privileges). I wanted to acknowledge the feeling and acknowledge the limit (“Gus you’re mad because we won’t give you the device. It’s OK to be mad but it’s not okay to yell. If you yell, mama is going to ignore you until you find your calm”). The car ride was terrible and the fight after with my husband was too (he tells me I’m too soft). What should we have done? — Mama who is tired of toddler tantrums
Dear Mama,
Tantrums are terrible for everyone. The parents and the kids. That sounds very hard. In your question, I hear you answering your own question in a way, though acknowledging the importance of prevention. If you had made it home before bedtime, perhaps the tantrum could have been avoided. When possible, keeping Littles regulated through holding onto routines around food, sleep, and transitions can prevent many a tantrum. And even with the best prevention plan, tantrums are inevitable.
Have you heard the expression “threenager?” It’s a 3-year-old combined with a teenager. Developmentally, 3 is the age of big needs for independence and big needs for connection. This results in a common “I love you/I hate you” or “I’ll do it myself!……mama, I can’t” phase of development. Most parents of 2-4 year olds find themselves frustrated in the expectancy gap — the space between what we expect the child can do (or should do) and what the child, developmentally, is actually capable of. One of the reasons that gap is so big during these years is because young kiddos are growing and changing so quickly and are often impressing us with their rapidly growing vocabulary and rapidly growing bodies. In fact, the first three years of life are a time of the most rapid brain development that we see across our entire lifespan! For some pretty cool videos and resources on this, check out Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child website. All this to say, a 3-year-old can do way more than a 2-year-old AND the part of the brain that helps us calm down and make good choices is still barely developed by 3 and therefore it needs a lot of help and support from caregivers. It sounds like Gus was tired and deep in his “emotion brain.” At his age, it’s a big ask to expect him to calm down on command or to calm down on his own.
So based on developmental neuroscience, I’d say he needed a grown up to be calmer and stronger than he was. Calm is contagious. Little ones’ brains and bodies actually can sync up with their parents’, especially during times of big emotions. It sounds like you were trying to be calm. Little ones in tantrums also need a grown up to be strong and in charge. This helps them feel safe. But kids need a calm and kind strong. Not a scary strong that is trying to control them through fear. It sounds like your husband was trying to be strong and in charge. So you were both right and you were both a little wrong and I think you’ll find that theme to be true about most conflicts in life. Most kids do best when their parents can find a balance of warmth (nurturing) and strength (limit-setting, rules, consistent consequences).
Though there is never only one right answer, nor is there a true example of perfect parenting (because neither exist), there are evidence-based (aka research studies have proved certain parenting techniques to be better than others) parenting strategies. With tantrums, the general rule is calm yourself, calm your child. No good learning happens in the context of really strong negative feelings (like anger or fear), so save the teaching for once the storm has passed. And one of the ways we help littles find their calm is through staying calm ourselves and meeting their need for connection. Through a reassuring and gentle tone of voice, staying close, and sometimes saying and doing nothing. Some littles benefit from “name it to tame it” (a phrase coined by Dan Siegel in Whole Brain Child) — label the feeling so the child 1. Feels seen, 2. Feels understood, and 3. Starts to learn words to put to their feelings so they can communicate with words in the future rather than communicating though challenging behaviors. Note, when kids are tired or hungry, sometimes the best way to help them regulate is to give them food or space to rest.
Research also shows that natural consequences are often the most effective — when the punishment matches the crime, but also holds developmental abilities in mind. So with Gus, the fact that you did not cave in and give him the tablet, was in fact a consequence. Ignoring is a consequence that can be quite aversive for young kiddos. You might also consider a consequence that follows after he calms down — talking about the tantrum and requesting an apology for the rule-breaking behavior (screaming) before he is allowed to engage with privileges. It can help to separate feelings and behaviors in your teaching moments when implementing a consequence. For example, once he’s calm, you might say, “Gus, you were really mad that I wouldn’t let you have the tablet. It’s okay to be mad, but it’s not okay to yell. You need to apologize to us for screaming in the car.” Or “Gus, you were really mad. It’s okay to be mad when you don’t get what you want, but it’s not okay to scream. Because you screamed at us, you lose your TV show privilege for tonight.”
In sum, tantrums are a normal part of development. The more calm we can stay as caregivers, the quicker our kiddos will find their calm. In moments of big feelings, kiddos need nurturing and strength. Threats rarely work in times of tantrums. Save the teaching for once everyone is calm. It’s important for children to learn that all feelings are okay, and behaviors need limits. Children learn to regulate their feelings by being held in safe, stable, nurturing, and regulating relationships with grown-ups. Hang in there, tired mama, you’re doing a great job.
Dr. Diana Morelen is a licensed clinical psychologist, associate professor in the Department of Psychology at East Tennessee State University, and an associate director for the ETSU Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute. Her passion for learning and exploring started as a child of the Chesapeake Bay and her steady curiosity now finds itself rooted in the Blue Ridge mountains of Southern Appalachia, where she calls Johnson City home.