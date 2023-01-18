How to Human logo

Dear Dr. Diana: I am a parent with little ones and want to raise empathetic and kind children. I want them to be accepting of others who are different than they are. When I was growing up, I was taught that we love all people equally, and that it’s best to not see color or race. Given all that has happened in our nation lately, I’ve learned that being colorblind isn’t the best way. But I’m not sure what is… I want to teach my kids more than what I was taught. Can you give me some tips on how to do this in an authentic way?

Sincerely,

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Try the Johnson City Press app today.