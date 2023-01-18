Dear Dr. Diana: I am a parent with little ones and want to raise empathetic and kind children. I want them to be accepting of others who are different than they are. When I was growing up, I was taught that we love all people equally, and that it’s best to not see color or race. Given all that has happened in our nation lately, I’ve learned that being colorblind isn’t the best way. But I’m not sure what is… I want to teach my kids more than what I was taught. Can you give me some tips on how to do this in an authentic way?
Sincerely,
Perplexed Parent
PS: In case it changes your answer, I’m white
Dear Perplexed Parent,
Thanks for reaching out! I found myself thinking about this recently while celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with my 3-year-old twins. It can be hard to talk about race and racism as adults, so it feels extra tricky to consider how to speak with children on this subject. Yet, it’s really important that we do so, and starting young, as children will learn about race and racism whether or not we speak on the subject.
Children start to notice racial differences in appearance between 3-6 months of age and start to show racial biases between 3 to 4 years. It is developmentally normal for young children to notice, name, and feel curious about differences that they see in the world around them. Parents and caregivers have the beautifully challenging task of helping littles make sense of the world.
Below, I’ll offer some guiding steps that come from a few key resources: Embrace Race (embracerace.org), National Museum of African American History Talking about Race, and PBS.org. Of note, I’m writing as a white woman to a parent who identifies as white. The guidance would be different if you were a parent of color. Research has shown that parents of color talk more with their kids about race and racism, in part, to help prepare their child for experiences of discrimination and to help promote safety.
In your question, you say “being colorblind” isn’t the best way. I’d like to explain that, briefly, in case anyone is wondering what that means. “Colorblind” refers to a viewpoint in the past few decades that ignores race, says we’re all equal, and/or says that race doesn’t matter. Usually it comes from well-meaning, kind, and caring intentions. Yet, despite good intentions, a colorblind world view tends to cause more harm than help as it ignores real and systemic differences in the ways that folks have been and are treated based on race or ethnicity. It also implies that we’re all the same and that sameness is good and differences are bad. It is important (and okay) to acknowledge and celebrate the fact that folks are different.
Step 1. Examine your own relationship with and understanding of race and racism. We need to have some understanding of these concepts before we try to explain them to our kids. There are more resources out there than I have space to list, so I’ll just name a few adult-focused tools that have helped me in my own journey:
• Books: Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man by Emmanuel Acho (he also has a YouTube series with the same name); How to be an Antiracist by Ibram X Kendi;
• Parenting Specific Books: Raising White Kids by Jennifer Harvey (for white parents/educators) or Raising Confident Black Kids by M.J. Fievre (for Black parents/educators)
• Podcasts: “Early Risers”: Facts, stories, and “how to” guidance for raising kids who understand cultural differences; “Dear White Women”: This podcast is relevant for anyone but geared toward helping white women understand issues related to race; “Unlocking Us” podcast “Brené with Ibram X. Kendi on How to Be an Antiracist” episode
Learning about race and racism will be (and should be) hard and painful. It’s opening ourselves up to knowing more and seeing more of the suffering of others. It can also evoke our own experiences of discrimination, hardship, or suffering. Please pace yourself as you do this work.
Step 2. Lean into quality resources and conversations guides. Two of my favorites are:
• Embrace Race
• PBS Kids: www.pbs.org/parents/talking-about-racism
Both websites are full of resources (book lists, episodes of developmentally appropriate stories explaining topics related to diversity) for caregivers.
Tips to guide your journey:
1. Do your work first (see recs above).
2. Start early (little kids are curious and little kids notice race and can have biases).
3. Encourage your child to ask questions: It’s normal for them to be curious about race and other differences.
4. Be intentional to expose your children to diversity through books, shows, and other cultural experiences (e.g., attending festivals, visiting museums)…and remember that it’s not enough to ensure they read books or watch movies with diverse characters, it’s the conversations around the material that will help shape how they see the world.
5. Remember it’s OK to not know the answers.
6. Be mindful that you’re a role model. Children learn from watching what we do far more than they learn from listening to what we say.
7. Know who you are: Think about the parts of your family’s culture, traditions, and belief systems that you’d like to pass on and the parts of your family’s beliefs and behaviors that may be based in bias and should be let go.
8. Build racial cultural literacy: Cultural literacy is the ability to talk about and understand about different cultures. One way to build this is through learning about the history of different groups.
9. Be intentional with language: Language is always changing—which terms to use for which groups changes as those groups change. Be curious about how to refer to folks from different background and do a little homework with your child to learn about which terms are respectful.
10. Remember that there is diversity within diverse groups: No one race, ethnicity, or cultural group is the same and folks within a particular group have more individual differences than similarities. Be careful to avoid stereotyping folks based on their group membership.
11. Remember it’s a marathon, not a sprint. No one conversation will teach your child all they need to know. Be patient. Interweave conversations related to race throughout your days.
12. Connect with community who is also committed to raising socially conscious kiddos—we’re not meant to do this work alone.
As always, be kind and compassionate to yourself along the way. Isn’t that what we’re trying to teach our kids, to be kind and compassionate to others? Take care.
Dr. Diana Morelen is a licensed clinical psychologist, associate professor in the Department of Psychology at East Tennessee State University, and an associate director for the ETSU Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute. Her passion for learning and exploring started as a child of the Chesapeake Bay and her steady curiosity now finds itself rooted in the Blue Ridge mountains of Southern Appalachia, where she calls Johnson City home.