Dear Dr. Diana: I’m a wife, mother, elementary school teacher, and volunteer at my church. I find joy by loving on others. Lately, I’ve been pulled in many directions and feeling stressed and some of the women in my small group keep recommending that I do more self-care. I haven’t really made any changes because it seems selfish to take time away from serving others to focus on myself. What can I do to feel less stressed without being selfish?
Thanks!
Skeptical of Self-Care
Dear Skeptical of Self-Care,
It makes sense to me that you would feel stretched thin. Generosity, compassion, and caregiving are values that take our emotional and physical (e.g., time, money) resources and share those resources with others. I commend you on living a life dedicated to service. And I agree with your small group—something likely needs to change to help you sustain a lifetime of compassionate service.
If you burn out, you won’t be able to sustain the emotional resources needed to be a kind, caring, and compassionate wife, mother, teacher, and church member. If we don’t take care of ourselves, we are not able to be compassionate and empathic in our relationships.
A few weeks ago, I wrote a column on building a secure attachment relationship with children (see 2-16-23 column). In that column, I used a metaphor of a tree to represent how children’s sense of safety and security is fostered when we can see and meet their need for connection (nurture their roots). Within the context of deep and sturdy roots, children are then better able to grow, learn, and play (branch out). The tree metaphor is true for our relationships with children, but it is also true for our relationship with ourselves. We need to nurture our roots if we want to be able to give, to serve, and to support (branching out). To sustain the work of being compassionate and caring humans, I truly believe that we all need to cultivate a regular practice of self-care. We need to learn how to nurture our roots so that we can continue to branch out.
How to Self-Care:
The Oxford English dictionary defines self-care as, “the practice of taking an active role in protecting one’s own well-being and happiness, in particular during periods of stress.”
The first step to cultivating a self-care practice is to recognize that all humans need and deserve and are worthy of self-care. It’s not something that we earn through hard work or productivity. It’s a necessary foundation to quality physical and mental health.
The next step is to take a self-care inventory to identify what you’re doing well and where you have room to grow. Dr. Lisa Butler developed a self-care assessment that you can find online. I’m also enjoying the inventory in the book Self-Care: A Journal for Being Kind to Yourself by Peter Pauper Press. Regardless of which tool you use, I encourage you to think about which types of self-care are easy, average, or challenging for you to achieve. Next think about those same types of self-care and whether they affect you a little, some, or a lot. The areas where you indicate something is challenging for you yet affects you a lot might be a good place to start for setting a goal. For me, this includes spiritual aspects of self-care such as spending quiet time in nature, physical forms of self-care such as exercising, intellectual forms of self-care such as learning a new hobby, relational forms of self-care such as making time for quality connections with loved ones, and emotional forms of self-care such as quieting the negative self-talk in my own mind.
One tool that has helped me create a sustainable self-care plan is the SPIRE framework from the Whole Being Institute. When we consider our days, what fills our lives, and how intentionally we’re approaching this life, I hold in mind the following parts of self:
S = Spiritual: “Leading a meaningful life and mindfully savoring the present”
P = Physical: “Caring for the body and tapping into the mind/body connection”
I = Intellectual: “Engaging in deep learning and opening to experience”
R = Relational: “Nurturing a constructive relationship with self and others”
E = Emotional: “Feeling all emotions, reaching toward resilience and optimism”
When developing your plan, first set a small attainable goal that is possible for you to reach (see my column from 1-1-23 for more tips on how to set goals that stick). Next, think about the very real and valid challenges that might get in the way and strategies you might use to overcome those challenges. Have an accountability plan to keep track of your progress. Try to identify how you can approach each SPIRE category each week (if not every day).
You may have noticed that self-care is much more about slowing down, noticing what we need, and giving ourselves permission to take care of our needs than it is about spending money or about luxurious activities. A trip to the spa may feel like self-care, but it’s not a part of a sustainable self-care plan (unless you have a generous budget). Otherwise, a sustainable self-care plan should mostly include free and relatively brief activities that can be done daily.
The most effective and sustainable self-care plans will be integrated into our habits and routines. They will nourish us and leave us feeling calm, peaceful, and recharged. Self-care is not selfish; it is an essential ingredient of being a good human. Take care.
Dr. Diana Morelen is a licensed clinical psychologist, associate professor in the Department of Psychology at East Tennessee State University, and an associate director for the ETSU Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute. Her passion for learning and exploring started as a child of the Chesapeake Bay and her steady curiosity now finds itself rooted in the Blue Ridge mountains of Southern Appalachia, where she calls Johnson City home.