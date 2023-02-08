Dear Dr. Diana: My life is fine, but it’s not great. Most days, I wake up, go to work, exercise, eat dinner, watch some TV, and go to bed. On the weekends, I do housework, watch the game, and go to church on Sunday. I find myself just moving through life on autopilot. It’s all fine, but kind of boring. Sometimes I feel like I’m watching my life flow by and it’s something that is happening to me rather than something that I’m experiencing. Is there something wrong with me? Thanks, Meh Man
Dear Meh Man,
You are not alone. And there is nothing more wrong with you than there is with the rest of us. Many of us experience times of life that feel a bit bland and monotonous. The very fact that you’re noticing this and that you reached out indicates that you’re more awake and aware than many folks moving passively though this life.
If you are asking me what you can do to live life more fully, my answer is to live life with greater intentionality. An intention is an aim or a plan. An intention is an active choice rather than a passive or habitual response.
Living an intentional life is a choice … and it’s a journey. I’ll offer a few steps to encourage you along that journey. Many of the steps that follow come from or are adaptations from Karen Walrond’s book The Lightmaker’s Manifesto or are influenced by Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (originally developed by Steven C. Hayes).
Steps Toward Living a More Intentional Life Step 1: Find out what you value.
A value is something that motivates you, fulfills you, and guides you. It’s identifying what matters most to you. I’ve said it before, but it never hurts to repeat: You can search the internet for “Values List” and get a list of values words. I like the ones created by Brené Brown or James Clear.
Values Activity 1: Move through the following questions:
• Think about times when you were so absorbed in what you were doing that you lost track of time. What were you doing?
• Think about what is meaningful to you (ideas, beliefs, behaviors, etc.)
• What do you feel proud of in yourself or others?
• Find a values list and identify your top 10. Then your top 5. Then prioritize them.
Values Activity 2 (From Lightmaker’s Manifesto):
• Get three pieces of paper. At the top of each, write the name of someone that you admire. Three heroes. Living or dead. Real or fictional.
• Under their names write down everything about them that you admire. Try to do this as quickly as possible without thinking too hard about it.
• Try to identify themes across the three people and pull these themes out as potential things that you value.
Step 2: Map your values onto your life (or vice versa),
Once you have a sense of what you value, the next step is to see where you are living in accordance with your values and where there is room to move closer to values-driven action. There are many ways to do this (and many worksheets online that could help to guide you). If you don’t want to find a worksheet, here are a few ways to explore how closely your actions map onto your values.
• Write your daily schedule on one side of a piece of paper, on the other, indicate which values are lived out during that time of day. For example, when you’re at the gym, perhaps you’re leaning into your value of physical fitness/wellness. Notice which values are common. Notice which values are missing.
• Draw a bullseye and write a core value in the middle. Next, think about the actions you take every day (e.g., chores, work, church) and how close they fall near the target of your value.
• Get three pieces of paper: One for work, one for play, and one for love (relationships). On each, write out what you do (actions) and then write out what values they reflect. Notice patterns. Notice gaps.
Step 3: Set an intention.
Pick one small, reasonable, and tangible way that you can live your life to live out your values more fully. Write it down. Find an accountability partner if you can. Keep the intention visible.
Our lives are made of moments. Our moments will feel most fulfilling when they are lived with intention. May we all be ever more intentional. Take care.
Dr. Diana Morelen is a licensed clinical psychologist, associate professor in the Department of Psychology at East Tennessee State University, and an associate director for the ETSU Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute. Her passion for learning and exploring started as a child of the Chesapeake Bay and her steady curiosity now finds itself rooted in the Blue Ridge mountains of Southern Appalachia, where she calls Johnson City home.