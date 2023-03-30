Diana Morelen

Dear Dr. Diana,

I’m a wife, mother, elementary school teacher, and volunteer at my church. I find joy by loving on others. Lately, I’ve been pulled in many directions and feeling stressed and some of the women in my small group keep recommending that I do more self-care. I haven’t really made any changes because it seems selfish to take time away from serving others to focus on myself. What can I do to feel less stressed without being selfish?

