Dear Dr. Diana,
I’m a wife, mother, elementary school teacher, and volunteer at my church. I find joy by loving on others. Lately, I’ve been pulled in many directions and feeling stressed and some of the women in my small group keep recommending that I do more self-care. I haven’t really made any changes because it seems selfish to take time away from serving others to focus on myself. What can I do to feel less stressed without being selfish?
Thanks!
Skeptical of Self-Care
Dear Self-Care Skeptic,
I know I offered some guidance to you in my 3-17 column; however, this topic felt important enough to give it two columns. I’m starting to wonder if all of my advice and guidance on “How to Human” comes back to this place — that to care for others, we have to be intentional to care for ourselves.
To truly take care of ourselves, we need to know ourselves. We need to know what we need to be the best versions of ourselves. What are the routines and rituals that hold the most nutrients so that we can grow deep and strong roots that support beautiful and bold branches?
Hang tight as I get a bit cheesy with the tree metaphor (see 2-16-23 column for full tree metaphor). Just as trees need the right kind of soil for optimal growth, our metaphorical relational trees also need soil that is nutrient rich. To help highlight the essential nature of self-care in promoting healthy humans, I’ve created an acronym to help myself (and others) engage in critical self-care through promoting nutrient RICH practices.
R: Regulating. Self-care practices should be intentional to help us find a place of emotional balance and psychological well-being. If we’re feeling stressed, tense, and overwhelmed, then we probably need to down-regulate (calm). What are the activities, hobbies, and relationships that help you let go of negative energy and go back to a place of mental peace and calm? If you’re feeling drained, depleted, and low energy, then we probably need to up-regulate (activate). What are the activities, hobbies, and relationships that energize, motivate, and inspire you?
I: Intentional: Self-care should be proactive, not reactive. We should Notice what recharges us and what drains us and be intentional to approach the People and Habits (PH—just like we test the PH of the soil to find balance) that help us feel restored and recharged.
C: Compassionate: The word “compassion,” means to suffer with. You may wonder what role suffering has in self-care. To truly show others compassion we must notice they are suffering — feeling pain, loss, hurt — and then feel with and be moved by others suffering. To feel warmth, to care, and to desire to reduce others’ suffering. To practice self-compassion, we must be kind and understanding when we ourselves feel suffering. Even if we are the cause of the suffering though our own mistakes. From self-compassion.org, “Instead of mercilessly judging and criticizing yourself for various inadequacies or shortcomings, self-compassion means you are kind and understanding when confronted with personal failings — after all, who ever said you were supposed to be perfect?”
Self-compassion is a crucial ingredient for a sustainable self-care plan as it teaches us to be kind to ourselves, to feel more deeply connected and to reduce a sense of isolation through remembering that all humans are connected through the fact that we are vulnerable and imperfect, and to cultivate a mindfulness practice that helps us be present in the present moment. Mindful awareness means that we notice our thoughts and feelings with a sense of curiosity rather than judgment. Imagine how much kinder we would be if we let go of the judgmental thoughts that we have about ourselves and others.
H: Honest: For our self-care rituals and routines to be most effective, we need to be honest with ourselves and our support systems about what we need. We all have needs and having needs does not make us needy nor weak. Having needs makes us human. Ensuring we’re taking care of our basic needs and our psychological needs ensures we can be the healthiest versions of ourselves. It’s okay if what we need means that we cannot meet other’s needs in that moment. For me to take care of myself, it might mean that I need to say no to the opportunity at work, that I might need to step outside for fresh air and quiet time at the party, or that I need to take a sick day to be proactive in nurturing my mental health. For some folks, socializing is a form of self-care. For others, it’s solitude. If bubble baths stress you out, then that is probably not a ritual to lean into as part of your self-care plan. Be honest about what you need and be bold enough to advocate for what you need.
In sum, to move towards a place of sustainable wellness for self so that we can continue to offer compassionate service to others, we must be regulated, intentional, self-compassionate, and honest. The better we know ourselves and care for ourselves, the deeper and stronger our roots grow. The deeper and stronger our roots, the sturdier the trunk, bigger the branches, and more delicious the fruit we can grow. Compassionate service for others can be one of those fruits. The more we go inward and “into our roots” (in learning about ourselves and in how to best care for ourselves), the more selfless we become because we are better able to see that all humans are connected in our vulnerability. To care for the self is the ultimate selfless act because it allows us to better know and care for others.
