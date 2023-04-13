Dear Dr. Diana: I recently made a mistake at work. I forgot to do something and because of my mistake, others were impacted. Nothing terrible, but enough to cause one person to have to give an extra hour of their time to help make it right. I feel terrible. I apologized (A LOT) but I can’t stop thinking about it. I feel like such a failure, and I feel guilty for wasting someone else’s time because of my mistake. I hate feeling this way, but also feel like I deserve it. What else can I do to make this better?
Thanks!
Mad at my Mistake
Dear Mad at Your Mistake,
Oh boy, I have a lot of compassion for you in this moment. I can be quite hard on myself as well. It does not feel good to make mistakes. I have good news though—being imperfect is one thing all humans have in common. We all make mistakes. It’s not about the mistakes that we make but what we do with those mistakes that matter.
Let me ask you this: 1. Did you sincerely apologize? (I know the answer, you did), 2. Did you learn something from this experience?, and 3. Will you do your best to avoid repeating the mistake? If you answered yes to all 3, then your work is done.
As a recovering perfectionist, I realize that me saying, “your work is done,” might not feel like enough, so let me introduce you to my new favorite concept that I think is a crucial ingredient for being a good human…self-compassion.
Self-compassion is treating yourself in a kind and understanding way. Kristin Neff, a world-famous scholar and practitioner of self-compassion, defines self-compassion as, “…simply the process of turning compassion inward. We are kind and understanding rather than harshly self-critical when we fail, make mistakes, or feel inadequate. We give ourselves support and encouragement rather than being cold and judgmental when challenges and difficulty arise in our lives.” (Source: self-compassion.org)
According to Neff, there are three main components of self-compassion:
1. Self-kindness vs. self-judgment: Self-compassion requires that we be nurturing and kind to ourselves, especially during challenging times or when we make mistakes.
2. Common humanity vs. solation: Self-compassion requires that we remember that all humans suffer, are vulnerable, and make mistakes.
3. Mindfulness vs. Over-identification: Self-compassion requires we take a curious and open stance toward our thoughts and feelings and that we notice our inner experiences while holding a non-judgmental lens.
How to Practice Self-Compassion
• Take a self-compassion assessment. You can find one at self-compassion.org.
• Write a self-compassion affirmation or mantra and put it somewhere that you’ll see it everyday.
• Try on different self-compassion guided meditations (just google it or go to self-compassion.org).
For the next few activities, you’ll need to think of a time when you were in a difficult moment or made a mistake. Think about what happened—set the scene in your mind.
• Take note of your inner critic: What thoughts came into your mind during that hard moment? What thoughts felt stuck or repetitive? What self-critical messages came up? How did those thoughts make you feel? With distance, are there any thoughts that you identified that you now realize weren’t true or weren’t helpful?
• Practice identifying fact vs. judgment: On one side of a piece of paper write “Facts” and on the other side write “Judgments.” Think about the critical self-talk from the above activity and break down those statements into facts vs. judgments. For example, “I slept through my alarm today” is a fact. “I’m lazy and worthless” is a judgment.
• Practice turning facts into self-compassion statements: Once you’ve made your list of facts and judgments, now it’s time to turn the facts into self-compassion statements. For example, “I slept through my alarm,” could be followed by the self-compassionate statement of, “I must have been really exhausted.” Another example, the fact of “I forgot to turn my note in on time,” could be followed by the self-compassionate statement of, “I’ve been really overwhelmed at work lately and really am trying my best.”
• Practice talking to yourself like you would talk to a friend: We’re much more gracious and forgiving toward loved ones than we are toward ourselves. Next time you find yourself being bullied by your inner critic, try to call to mind (aka imagine) a loving friend, family member, or older/wiser version of yourself. What would that person say to you? How would they nurture you or comfort you in that moment? Or imagine a friend/loved one is in the same situation. What would you say to them?
• Notice “shoulds” and challenge them: For those of us who struggle with self-criticism and perfectionism, we tend to have a lot of “should” rules that we live by. For example, “I should be able to balance work and family,” “I should be able to stay patient with my kids all the time,” “to be healthy, I should exercise five days a week,” and the list could go on and on. Try to notice when you say (or think) in terms of “should” statements. Think about what social rules/messages have led to you developing that “should” belief. Think about how that “should” statement helps you. Think about how that “should” statement hurts you. Think about whether it’s time to 1. Let go of the “should” rule or 2. Soften the “should.” To soften, we turn the should into if/then statements or statements that are connected with our values. For example, “I should exercise five days a week to be healthy” could turn into “If I exercise, then I’ll probably feel healthier” or “I value physical health and exercise is one way I live in alignment with that value.”
These exercises come from The Self-Compassion Workbook by Joy Johnson.
In sum, to err is human. Albert Einstein says, “Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new.” I’ll wrap us up with some wise words from Kristin Neff. These words helped me practice self-compassion today in response to a work mistake. I too am human. You are not alone.
“Instead of mercilessly judging and criticizing yourself for various inadequacies or shortcomings, self-compassion means you are kind and understanding when confronted with personal failings — after all, who ever said you were supposed to be perfect?” — Kristin Neff