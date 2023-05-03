Dear Dr. Diana: I’m having trouble sleeping because my mind keeps me up at night. I worry about my family and bad things happening to them. I worry about money. I worry about letting people down. Any tips to help me get a better night’s sleep? — Worry wart
Dear Worry Wart,
Sounds like your mind likes to ride on the worry train. Mine too. I feel for you.
Our beautiful minds are made to do many things. Our cognitive ability to worry about future events yet to happen is one of the fancy tricks of our advanced human minds, but like most things, it’s a double-edged sword.
If it persists, or causes problems with your physical health, mental health, relational health, or ability to do the things you need to/want to do, I recommend you talk to your primary care provider about it. For mild to moderate anxiety, psychotherapy is our best first line treatment. For moderate to severe anxiety, most studies recommend considering a combination of therapy and medication. In addition to therapy or medications, there are many other ways to calm an active mind. For example, regular exercise has been shown to reduce mild to moderate anxiety and depression just as effectively as medication. Research has also shown that there are many paths to calm an anxious mind including yoga, meditation, time in nature, and time spent connecting in healthy relationships.
In terms of calming your worried mind at bedtime, here are a few DIY tips:
• Learn more about sleep hygiene from sleepfoundation.org
• Wear yourself out during the day. Try to get regular exercise, eat well, drink water. I know you know this, but it can be helpful to remember that the healthier choices we make during the day, the better we tend to sleep at night.
• Keep a worry journal beside your bed. That way if something pops in your mind (such as “I need to remember to….”) you can jot it down and let it go.
• Consider trying a guided meditation app to help you calm your mind at night. Calm and Insight Timer are just two of many options.
• Consider trying progressive muscle relaxation. There are many YouTube videos and mindfulness-based apps that can guide you through this.
• Don’t fight the worries. The more we try “not to worry” the more our worries tend to return. For example, if I tell you not to think about a pink polar bear…whatever you do, don’t think about a pink polar bear, I bet you’ll think about a pink polar bear. When we lay in bed and tell our mind “don’t worry about X….don’t think about Y,” our mind likely keeps coming back to X or Y. Mindfulness apps can help with this and I’ll offer a few guided mindfulness activities below that you could try.
Below I offer a few exercises in case you’d like to try mindfulness as one tool to help you quiet the worries and sleep more soundly.
Mindful Body Scan
A mindful body scan is when we try to guide our focus to different parts of our body. Noticing how our body feels, without judging or evaluating. We are neutral observers. It can help to start in your toes and work your way up. Your mind will likely wander (and very likely could wander to worries). That is normal. Just notice when your mind wanders away and bring your focus back to your body.
Notice your toes. Notice how they feel. Mentally outline each toe. Notice your feet. What do they touch. Mentally outline your feet. Notice your legs, mentally outlining each leg from your feet to your hips. Notice your bottom and hips. Where can you feel your body touch the bed? Where can you feel your clothes or blanket? Notice your stomach and lower back. Notice how your body move as you breathe. Notice your chest and neck. Notice your hands. Mentally outline each finger. Notice your arms. Notice your shoulders. Scan up to your head and face. Notice your chin, lips, jaw, mouth, and nose. Try to release any tension you might be holding there. Notice your eyes, eyebrows, and the space between your eyes. Notice your forehead and scalp. Even notice your ears. Once you reach the top of your head, slowly scan back from the top to the bottom.
Leaves on a Stream
This is an exercise from Acceptance and Commitment Therapy. You can find guided meditations on YouTube or other meditation-based websites or apps. This is a guided imagery exercise, which asks you to picture something in your mind. If you’re not used to imaging pictures in your mind, it might feel hard or silly. That is normal. I encourage you to try it a few ways and times before you give up. You can do this one sitting up or lying down, but since we’re trying to help you sleep better, I recommend you do it lying down in bed.
Close your eyes. Notice your breath. Take a few breaths in and out. Now I invite you to imagine that you’re sitting beside a mountain stream on a beautiful fall day. You are alone, yet you feel completely safe and settled as you sit beside the stream. Imagine hearing the water as it babbles down and around rocks, birds in the distance, the gentle rustle of leaves in the wind. Picture a leaf falling from a nearby tree, gently landing on the water, and moving peacefully down the stream. Now I want you to notice your mind without judgment or effort to change your mind. Notice the thoughts, feelings, and images that come to mind. Each time a thought, feeling, or image pops into your mind, imagine placing it on the leaf, watching it float by, and eventually float out of site. Don’t try to push the leaf away nor hold onto the leaf. Just notice. When the next thought, feeling, or image comes to mind, notice it, place it on a leaf, and watch it float down and away. You may have many mental experiences that come up and need many leaves. You may have few. You may notice certain thoughts that repeat. That is all okay. There is no right or wrong way for your mind to be. Just notice.
In sum, mindfulness is a way for your mind to practice being in the present rather than being pulled to worries about the past or future. Give yourself grace and compassion for the past, trust the future version of you to handle the future, and practice being present, curious, and kind to yourself. Take care.
Dr. Diana Morelen is a licensed clinical psychologist, associate professor in the Department of Psychology at East Tennessee State University, and an associate director for the ETSU Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute. Her passion for learning and exploring started as a child of the Chesapeake Bay and her steady curiosity now finds itself rooted in the Blue Ridge mountains of Southern Appalachia, where she calls Johnson City home.