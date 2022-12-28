Dear Dr. Diana: Every year I set New Year’s resolutions. And every year (or almost every), I fail to meet those goals and then just end up feeling guilty. Any tips for how to set a resolution that will actually last?
Sincerely, New Year, New Me?
Dear New Year, New You:
You are not alone. Fewer than half of folks who set a New Year’s resolution are successful in keeping it across the year, but there is hope. Here are some tips to help you move closer to an achievable resolution.
Before you lean into resolution writing, I encourage you to spend time in reflection first. This could be done with a journal, on a long walk, over coffee with a trusted other, or in any other way that allows you to slow down. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to this sort of reflection; however, I’ll offer a few ideas and guiding questions that I’ve found to be helpful. These questions come from wise others who have guided and mentored me over the years. Recently, a local wise voice that encourages me is that of a friend and colleague, Kim Bushore-Maki. Kim is a soulful and thoughtful community-minded person, therapist, yoga instructor, and founder of Shakti in the Mountains in Johnson City. In a recent email, Kim offered these guiding questions to help encourage introspection on the winter solstice:
• What did I do last year that energized me?
• What did I do last year that depleted me?
• What did I wish to do but did not?
• What barriers, both physical and mental, prevented me from doing something?
• What am I ready to release?
I hope you spend some time with each question. Go inward. Be still. Listen. Notice. I also encourage you to check out shaktiinthemountains.com if you’d like to learn more about guided workshops and gatherings that offer community space and support for introspection.
Once you’ve done your reflection work, then you can shift to intentionally setting a resolution. Research has shown that folks are more successful when they set resolutions that involve approach-oriented goals (identifying what you want to do more of) rather than avoidant goals (identifying what you do not want to do).
You’ll be more likely to succeed and more motivated if you tie your resolutions to your values. If you google “James Clear Values List” or “Brené Brown Values List,” you’ll find some great resources to help you identify your values. Your reflections from above should also be held in mind when you consider how you’d like your next year to be different from this past year.
Next, consider making your resolution a SMART goal: Specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and timely. Set a goal that is specific enough to know whether you’re moving in the right direction (and be sure to break down big goals into small and specific steps), think about how you’d like to measure/monitor your movement toward your goal, be realistic about what is attainable (and remember to try to phrase it as a positive approach goal, rather than a negative avoidant goal), be sure it’s relevant to your values and this chapter of your life, and set some intentions around the time frame surrounding the goal. It also helps to have an accountability buddy — someone who can support you in reaching your goals, help (gently and kindly) hold you accountable, and share in your successes. Be sure to set plans for how you’ll celebrate when you reach each small milestone along the way.
If you’re trying to build a new habit with your resolution, I strongly recommend you read (or Google the key points from) James Clear’s book “Atomic Habits.” One of my favorite tips from his book is the idea of habit stacking — starting a new habit by stacking it beside an existing habit. For example, I wanted to cultivate a more regular gratitude practice, so I paired the new habit of “pause and reflect on three things that I feel grateful for” with the old and well-established habit of brushing my teeth.
I also encourage you to practice self-compassion as you reflect and set intentions. Be kind to yourself about the hard lessons learned over the past year. It’s often through our mistakes, through our struggles, and through the inevitable experience of suffering that we learn and grow the most. There is no way out but through this one brutiful — beautiful and brutal — life that we’re given. Be kind as you reflect on past you; and be kind as you set intentions for future you. Rather than beating yourself up if you don’t reach your goals, be curious about what is getting in the way and be flexible about revising your goals to move them ever closer to attainable goals.
In sum, reflect on (and learn from) the past, set goals that are consistent with your values, break up big goals into small achievable pieces, celebrate small steps along the way, get an accountability buddy, and be kind to yourself along the way.
And as you look forward to the New Year, I encourage you to hold on to the power of the present moment. I’ll leave us all with some wise words from Thich Nhat Hanh. “People sacrifice the present for the future. But life is available only in the present. That is why we should walk in such a way that every step can bring us to the here and the now.” …and…“Waking up this morning, I smile. Twenty-four brand new hours are before me. I vow to live fully in each moment and to look at all beings with eyes of compassion.“
Be well.
Send your advice questions to Dr. Morelen at dmorelen@johnsoncitypress.com. Dr. Diana Morelen is a licensed clinical psychologist, associate professor in the Department of Psychology at East Tennessee State University, and an associate director for the ETSU Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute. Her passion for learning and exploring started as a child of the Chesapeake Bay and her steady curiosity now finds itself rooted in the Blue Ridge mountains of Southern Appalachia, where she calls Johnson City home.