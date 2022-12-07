Diana Morelen

Dear Dr. Diana: I’m dreading going to my office’s holiday party next Saturday night. I’m kind of quiet and would rather stay home with some hot cocoa and a good book. I worry that if I don’t go, my coworkers will think I’m rude. And I’m worried that if I do go, I’ll spend the whole time feeling awkward. On top of it all, I’m 5 years sober and our office parties are a time of year when my coworkers let loose and drink a lot. I don’t mind being around others who drink, but it just adds a layer of “this isn’t fun for me” to the whole situation.

Sincerely,

