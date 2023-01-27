Dear Dr. Diana: I feel overwhelmed between work, family life, friends, church, staying organized, all of it. What are some simple ways to incorporate more balance and organization in my life? Thank you!
Scattered and Spent
Dear Scattered and Spent,
You are not alone. As I write this column, my overflowing to list sits beside me taunting me, my spouse is texting me about a sick kiddo, and I’m planning a shopping list in my mind. I’d like to start this week’s column with an invitation, whoever you are and where ever you are, to pause and breathe. Place your feet on the ground, lengthen your spine, gently close your eyes, and take a deep and slow breath in and out. As I do this, I feel some of the tension drain from my shoulders.
Organization and balance are interwoven. Organization is something that we often think of doing in our outer spaces where we do the “work” of living. Spaces like the kitchen, office, car, email inbox, etc. Balance is something a little bigger, a little deeper, and a little more “within us.”
As such, today I’ll start by speaking to organization, knowing that it’s a great stepping stone to a more balanced life. A few questions to start:
• What does organization mean to you?
• What are the spaces where you spend the most time?
• Where are the systems you currently have to help you stay organized?
• Which spaces need an organizational make over? Of those spaces, which one feels most enjoyable to do? (start there, start small)
Two of the biggest ways we can improve organization is to decrease clutter and improve our systems. To decrease clutter, try to follow these rules:
• Every time you bring a new non-perishable thing into the house, you need to get rid of two things that you no longer use (1 in, 2 out)
• Put it away right away (try to avoid “staging” areas that hold stuff until you can deal with it
• Keep a donation box accessible at all times
• Create a de-cluttering routine so that it becomes a regular activity
• Bonus points: Read Marie Kondo’s book, The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up
Rituals and routines are a big way that we can stay organized. Every evening before I leave the office, I de-clutter and tidy up so that I can arrive to a tidy office the next morning. I’m working on building a Sunday evening routine where I pick one small space to organize/de-clutter. I light a candle, pour some hot tea (or a glass of wine), put on music or a podcast that I enjoy, and lean into feeling empowered to have one tiny corner of my home feel clean and tidy and intentional. Something that I’ve learned is that my bathroom closet is a very important place for me to keep tidy because I’m in it on the bookends of my day — first thing in the morning and last thing in the evening.
De-cluttering can give us a sense of accomplishment amidst the never ending to do list. De-cluttering also helps to reduce anxiety and stress and promote a sense of calm.
When it comes to improving our organizational systems, I think of James Clear’s book Atomic Habits and his quote, “You do not rise to the level of your goals, you fall to the level of your systems.”
The systems we build will depend on what we value and what demands our lives hold. Despite those differences, I would urge us all to be intentional to reflect upon the places where our systems are working and where they are not. By systems, I mean the routines, habits and processes we have in place that guide how we move through the day. There is no one size fits all organizational system, yet there are some guiding tips to help you build one:
• Keep a calendar, keep it visible, and use reminders
• Triage your to do list: Must do, would like to do, can wait, can delegate
• Create routines to help attend to your physical health (e.g., exercise, sleep hygiene), mental health (e.g., journaling, joining a club/group), spiritual health (e.g., reading books that help you feel connected to something bigger than yourself), and relational health (e.g., making time to connect with folks who encourage you)
• Create habits and routines to help you stay organized (e.g., weekly chore chart, immediately adding something to your calendar when you say yes to it)
• Create habits that help you slow down before you over commit yourself. I’m working on saying “Thank you for the invitation, let me get back to you,” anytime I get asked to do anything that would be “extra” for my work calendar or social calendar
• Build a “check in” habit with yourself. Once a week (or once a month), pause and reflect (with yourself or with a trusted and close other) on how balanced (or imbalanced) you feel in the domains of work, love and play. What is working, what might need to change
Above all else, be kind to yourself. Many of us feel pulled to be better and do better. What a beautiful intention. However, if we allow ourselves to get pulled onto the hamster wheel of life without pausing to notice what we value, how we feel, and what we need, we’ll likely get overwhelmed by doing too much. It is okay to let go of perfection and just lean into “good enough.” It is okay to recognize that we cannot be all things for all people all of the time. It’s OK to rest. And it’s okay to ask for help. May we all lean in to the habits and rituals that serve us and be compassionate with ourselves and others as we do our best on this wild adventure of trying to be a good human. Take care.
Dr. Diana Morelen is a licensed clinical psychologist, associate professor in the Department of Psychology at East Tennessee State University, and an associate director for the ETSU Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute. Her passion for learning and exploring started as a child of the Chesapeake Bay and her steady curiosity now finds itself rooted in the Blue Ridge mountains of Southern Appalachia, where she calls Johnson City home.