Dear Dr. Diana: I want Christmas to be magical for my kids this year, but money is tight. And they have so many toys already. How do I make sure Christmas is special without breaking the bank or adding to the pile of forgotten toys? — Seeking Santa’s Secrets
Dear Seeking Santa’s Secrets:
You are not alone. Many folks are trying to navigate making budget friendly holiday choices. I have great news, we live in a wonderful place for finding thoughtful gifts that won’t break the bank.
1. Start with your traditions and values: Most of us move through the holiday season without pausing to reflect on what it’s all about. I encourage you to make a list of your top 5 values when it comes to the holiday season. Values are individual beliefs that guide us to act one way or another. For a quick list I encourage you to google “Values list” by Brené Brown or James Clear (those are just two examples). For example, I might choose: Family, Community, Gratitude, Generosity, and Joy. Remember, there are no right or wrong values, preferred values are based on our personality traits and cultural experiences.
Once you’ve identified your top 5 holiday season guiding values, then I encourage you to make a separate list that lists out the family traditions you currently hold and the traditions you hope to hold. This could be things such as baking cookies as a family, going to see the Christmas tree lighting, watching certain holiday movies, or wearing matching family pajamas. Traditions don’t have to be expensive and should bring more values-driven movement than they bring stress. If you don’t have family traditions I encourage you to try to start a new one this year. It could be as simple as making hot cocoa and taking the family down to see all of the Christmas trees (Candyland Christmas) in downtown Johnson City.
Traditions help us capture some of the magic of the holiday season, create routines and rituals that help us feel grounded amid the hustle and bustle, and help build our family culture and legacy. They also help children learn that there is much more to the holiday season than gifts.
Once you’ve made your values list and your traditions list, look to see which values are represented in which traditions. This will help you identify if there are any gaps between your traditions and your values and allow you and your family to maintain old or build new traditions to set you up for a values-driven intentional holiday season.
2. Make a budget: I know the holidays are supposed to be fun and frivolous and I also know that there is nothing fun or frivolous about debt. So, make a budget based on how much you can (reasonably and honestly) afford to spend on gifts this year. Then make an “allowance” per person and keep track (on paper, on your phone, or on a computer) each time you buy a gift and deduct that from the allowance. Some folks buy gifts year-round to spread out the spending. Consider trying that for your 2023 Santa needs. But for this year, see below for some affordable gift-giving ideas.
3. Buy with intention: Regardless of which values you chose, you have values. In an ideal world, your gift buying behavior will also be values-driven. When you’re thinking about buying something, pause and wonder, “How does this gift reflect my values?” Despite what marketing companies would like us to believe, when it comes to thoughtful gifting, less is often more. Try to avoid going into big box stores and letting the advertisements influence your gifting. Make a list of gift intentions before going to the store and stick with the budget.
4. Make, bake, or swap gifts: One of the best gifts we can give is the gift of our time and our attention. Here are a few ideas of gifts that are good for our wallets and for our earth:
• Do a cookie swap with friends where you all bake a large batch of cookies and then trade cookies so you have a mix of sweet treats to give out as gifts.
• If you’re crafty, lean into your creative side. Homemade gifts carry more personal meaning than store-bought.
• Make a coupon (or coupon book) with gifted activities. Here are few ideas:
1. Hot cocoa and cookie picnic to watch the sunset at Beauty Spot
2. Trip to the zoo, trampoline park, arcade, Putt-Putt, aquatic center etc (insert the place your kid is always asking you to go)
3. Kiddo sets the menu day: A whole day where (with advanced notice) your child gets to choose what is made for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You can even make a homemade menu for bonus fun.
4. Family game night.
5. Homemade ice cream bar.
6. If you’re not crafty, consider a simple homemade gift such as framing pictures (thrift stores are great places to find cool frames) or making hot cocoa with crushed candy canes and putting it in Mason jars.
7. My new favorite thing: toy swaps. I get together with all of my mama friends and we all bring toys that our kiddos no longer need. We lay them out (bring some food and drinks for mama mingle time) and swap toys. One kid’s old toy is another’s new favorite toy.
5. Thrift, antique, and buy local: We live in a GREAT region for this. Some of my favorites stores for buying used are West Main Antiques, Tree Streets Vintage, and Good Samaritan Thrift. Buying locally made — definitely check out the Generalist, Boone Street Market, and Mill Spring Makers Market.
In sum, how you are around the holiday season (your values-driven behavior) is far more important than what you buy. May your days be merry, bright, and intentional.
Send your advice questions to Dr. Morelen at dmorelen@johnsoncitypress.com. Dr. Diana Morelen is a licensed clinical psychologist, associate professor in the Department of Psychology at East Tennessee State University, and an associate director for the ETSU Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute. Her passion for learning and exploring started as a child of the Chesapeake Bay and her steady curiosity now finds itself rooted in the Blue Ridge mountains of Southern Appalachia, where she calls Johnson City home.