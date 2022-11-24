How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Chester Inn Museum

The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough will hold readings of Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on Saturday.
This program is part of the town’s “Whoville” holiday celebration, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The program will feature a reading of the “Grinch” in the inn’s restored parlor as well as a display of holiday items from its archival collection.
There will also be a talk about the history of Victorian holiday customs and the practice of storytelling during the holidays. Each program will be approximately 30-40 minutes.
There will be readings at noon, 1:15 p.m., 2 p.m., and 2:45 p.m. Due to space constraints, attendance for each program will be limited to the first 20 people. Attendees can pick up their tickets at the Chester Inn Museum on Saturday. Tickets for the first two programs will be available starting at 11 a.m. and tickets will be available for the other programs starting at 1:15 p.m.
The project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Tennessee Historical Commission.
For more information on the Chester Inn Museum or the Heritage Alliance call the office at (423) 753-9580 or the Chester Inn Museum at (423) 753-4580. You can also contact the organization via email at info@heritageall.org. Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at http://www.heritageall.org/.