How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Chester Inn Museum

Readings of the Dr. Suess classic will take place at four different times Saturday.

 Contributed

The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough will hold readings of Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on Saturday.

This program is part of the town’s “Whoville” holiday celebration, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

