The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that you offer your child a cup when they start eating solid foods, usually around 6 months.

You’ve probably heard that when your baby is around 6 to 9 months old, it’s time to begin moving away from bottle feeding. But like many parents, you may feel a little apprehensive about this next step in your child’s growth and development.

If your little one pouts, shouts or bursts into tears when you offer them a “big kid cup,” take a deep breath. Protests like these are totally normal! After all, little humans don’t like letting go of familiar habits any more than we do. And the comfort they get from sucking on a warm bottle can be hard to give up.

