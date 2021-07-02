It might just be July, but it’s never too early to start getting ready for Christmas — at least when you’re trying to raise money for gifts for kids who might not otherwise celebrate the gift-giving holiday.
“This is a brand new event,” for Shop With a Cop fundraisers, Brittney Eberhardt, Johnson City Police MPO II, said. JCPD and Jonesborough Public Safety will sponsor a Home Run Derby July 17 at the ETSU softball field.
“ETSU has generously donated their field for this event, and thankfully the cost to hold this event is small allowing all proceeds to be split between the programs,” she said.
Eberheardt said the credit for the event idea came from two brothers — Ian and Jacob Anderson. Jacob is a Jonesborough firefighter and Ian is a former JCPD officer who left to return to school.
“They’re both very much involved with the community and took the idea to Major Jamie Aistrop with Jonesborough,” Everheardt said. “With (the Anderson brothers) having ties to both Jonesborough and Johnson City, they thought a joint event could help raise money for both programs.
“This will be a pretty traditional home run derby. Each participant will have a set amount of time to hit as many home runs as possible. If there is a tie for a particular age group, there will be another timed portion to determine a winner,” Eberhardt said.
The organizers are working on prize packages for winners in each age group and a smaller field will be used for those in a younger bracket.
This event is open to nearly all ages and will be broken into five age groups for both boys and girls. Age groups will be as follows:
- Ages 6 — 8
- Ages 9 — 10
- Ages 11 — 12
- Ages 13 — 17
- Ages 18+
All equipment including balls, bats, helmets and a pitcher will be provided onsite. Participants may bring their own equipment and pitcher at no cost.
Participants 13 years and older must use ASA stamped bats.
The $10 registration costs will cover an initial three minute period to hit as many pitches as possible. Additional time may be purchased for a discounted amount.
All monetary donations can receive a tax exempt receipt, and in-kind donations are also accepted and eligible for the incentives.
The event also still needs sponsors. Those levels are:
Diamond:
- $400
- Advertisement on event T-shirt
- Space for a banner or sign on the stadium fence
- Verbal announcement by announcer at event
Gold:
$300
- Advertisement on event t-shirt
- Space for sign or banner on stadium wall
Silver:
- $200
- Space on stadium wall for banner or sign
- Verbal announcement by announcer during event
Bronze:
$100
- Verbal announcement by announcer during the event.
For more information you can look on ETSU events web page or search The Shop with a Cop Home Run Derby on Facebook.
To register for the event, go to https://rb.gy/e8a83c and sign up.