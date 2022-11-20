It’s the holiday season, and you know what that means: Christmas shopping. But before you rush out on Black Friday to snatch up deals from giant retail stores, consider buying from local businesses first.
Johnson City is home to dozens of unique local businesses. However, like most retailers big and small, local businesses rely on the holidays for up to 60% of their sales each year. With online shopping becoming easier and faster, many local businesses struggle to keep up during the holiday season, competing with large companies like Amazon and Target. Still, there are several important reasons why you should shop for your gifts locally this Christmas and all year long.
We all know the basic reasons for shopping locally. Buying from smaller businesses helps support our neighbors, making it the “nice” thing to do. But did you know that buying from local businesses actually helps your local economy? Approximately 68 cents out of every dollar spent locally stays in the community. When you shop at a larger chain, only a very small percentage goes back to the community in the form of employee salary.
Tax dollars spent in Washington County go straight to our local school systems and help support other public services. Local businesses also put most of their revenue back into other businesses in the community by purchasing supplies and through employee salaries. Many local businesses are even known for supporting the community through charity.
“No one’s ever seen Amazon support a little league baseball team, but this small business over here does,” said Bob Cantler, president of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce. “Those are the organizations that are supporting our nonprofits. They’re the organizations that are helping our soup kitchens. They’re there when there’s a need in our community.”
Local businesses in Washington County also carry an assortment of creative niche products that you cannot find at a typical big box store or other large retailers. Downtown businesses offer a range of unique products such as apparel printed with Tri-Cities designs (Boomtown & Co.), fresh gourmet Christmas popcorn tins (Patriot Popcorn Company), and DIY terrarium planters (Terrarium Plant Store). These kinds of products cannot be easily found at big retailers, and they offer a richer experience than simply buying online.
“If you get a present at Walmart, there’s no fun story there,” said Bradley Eshbach, cofounder of The Generalist in downtown Johnson City. “If you come here, you’re going to have a deep story about buying it in the place in Johnson City that for 100 years was a retail shop. Buying it from a couple of local entrepreneurs or buying it from a vendor who lives in your neighborhood is going to have a way more fun story.”
“That’s the most fun thing I think about coming here, is we can tell you a little bit about who made the product that you’re buying and why it might match what you’re looking for,” his wife, Lora, added.
Businesses like The Generalist often carry products from a variety of different local sources, meaning purchases from these places help out even more small businesses. The Generalist sells the goods of 50 local vendors from Northeast Tennessee and neighboring states, with 50% of sales going back to these vendors. Additionally, 80% of the store’s products are $20 and under, making local shopping more affordable than you think. Many other local businesses, such as antique stores, also offer small, inexpensive goodies that make the perfect gift on a budget with a heartwarming story to go along with it.
Small Business Saturday, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, is a reminder to shop locally for your Christmas gifts. However, businesses like The Generalist urge you to shop at your local businesses throughout the holidays and the entire year. A great way to keep supporting businesses into the new year is to purchase gift cards for local restaurants, which can be used in the slower month of January after Christmas.
“We want to do whatever we can to help small businesses be successful all year round, so challenge yourself just to find those unique little special and different locally owned businesses,” said Cantler.
So, next time you find yourself browsing on Amazon for a Christmas gift, stop and ask yourself, “Is this something I can buy from a local business or vendor?” Your local community will thank you.