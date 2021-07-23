The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians have announced the 2021 Gold Award recipients in upper East Tennessee. Seven of the 29 recipients are from the Tri-Cities.
Since 1916, thousands of Girl Scouts across the country have earned the Girl Scouts’ highest honor, now called the Girl Scout Gold Award, for demonstrating extraordinary leadership and making sustainable change in their communities. Nationally, only 6 percent of all eligible Girl Scouts achieve the Gold Award.
“Our communities have been positively impacted by the vision, leadership and dedication of each of our Gold Award girls,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. “This high honor required hours of hard work and the leadership skills that they have been developing during their years as a Girl Scout.”
Gold Award recipients from the Tri-Cities:
• Olivia Ares of Johnson City addressed the lack of representation of women in Johnson City’s historical records and created inclusive educational material and a historical marker system. She also created a website for the community to learn about women’s history.
• Emily Cai of Kingsport started the Kingsport Gavel Club at Dobyns-Bennett High School where students can develop and strengthen their public speaking and communication skills. The club is open to anyone 18 and under in the Tri-Cities region.
• Abigail Jack of Eliza-bethton created the Do College Better program to help prepare high school students for college applications. She explained important coursework, SAT and ACT scores, scholarships and the college application process. Jack created videos that are now in the school library for future students to watch and learn.
• Emily Maxwell of Kingsport addressed literacy issues by creating videos of her reading books for elementary-aged children. She worked with local librarians to identify the books, and her videos will be accessible to Rock Springs Elementary School students. She also partnered with clubs at the Sullivan South High School to continue video production in the future.
• Emily Morgan of Jonesborough worked with the Washington County Humane Society and Feral Friends of Greene County to help educate the community about feral cat colonies. She created videos explaining how to build shelters for feral cats to help reduce overpopulation and help control the feral cat community in the Tri-Cities.
• Carolina Pack of Johnson City created a safe and comfortable space for new mothers to nurse their infants at First Christian Church and also renovated the infant nursery. Pack wanted to raise awareness about the importance of supporting new parents and making nursing accessible for new mothers.
• Riane Olsen of Johnson City coordinated with local sewing enthusiasts to create 500 face masks for the community. Each face mask came with two informational cards about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and directed people to Olsen’s website to participate in a survey.
The Girl Scout Gold Award represents exceptional achievement in leadership development, positive values and service. Only Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors are eligible for the Gold Award, and before they can pursue it, they must meet prerequisites, including completing a Take Action Project or earning the Girl Scout Silver Award, which entails a girl-led project to improve the neighborhood or community.
At a minimum requirement of 80 hours, most girls spend between one and two years on Gold Award projects. The achievements prime her for the fast track when it comes to college admissions and make her an outstanding candidate for academic scholarships and other financial awards. In addition, Gold Award Girl Scouts who join the armed services even enter at a rank above other recruits.
About Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians
Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls, offering programs that give every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of entrepreneurship, adventure, and success. The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has more than 13,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties from southwest Virginia, through eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia. Membership is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior year in high school.
Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. For more information, visit girlscoutcsa.org or call 800-474-1912.
Contributed to the Press