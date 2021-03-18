Local Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians are in the final days of this year’s cookie sales.
The last day to buy cookies is Sunday, March 21.
Visit www.iwantcookies.org to find a cookie booth near you or place an online order by Sunday. People can also order for delivery through the Grubhub app.
Officials with Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians say the pandemic has challenged the way these young girls have done business, but they’re hoping for a strong final weekend of running a business.