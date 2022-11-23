It’s almost December, and that means it’s time to hit the slopes. There are three excellent ski resorts easily accessible to skiers in Northeast Tennessee, two of which are only an hour’s drive away. Sugar Mountain Resort and Beech Mountain Resort in North Carolina offer a quick day’s worth of fun, while Ober Gatlinburg can make an entire weekend of wintry activities this December.

The Sugar Mountain and Beech Mountain Resorts are tied in travel time with about an hour’s drive to North Carolina. Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Sugar Mountain Ski Resort boasts 125 acres and 21 ski slopes, as well as a vertical drop of 1,200 feet to make it the biggest plot of ski terrain in the mountains. The resort is surrounded by the cute Village of Sugar Mountain, giving you access to all of your equipment, dining and lodging needs during your stay. For those looking to stay in the mountains overnight, Sugar Mountain’s website includes a guide to local rentals and cabins to help you design your perfect vacation. Visitors can make it a family getaway with additional activities like snow tubing and ice skating.

