It’s almost December, and that means it’s time to hit the slopes. There are three excellent ski resorts easily accessible to skiers in Northeast Tennessee, two of which are only an hour’s drive away. Sugar Mountain Resort and Beech Mountain Resort in North Carolina offer a quick day’s worth of fun, while Ober Gatlinburg can make an entire weekend of wintry activities this December.
The Sugar Mountain and Beech Mountain Resorts are tied in travel time with about an hour’s drive to North Carolina. Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Sugar Mountain Ski Resort boasts 125 acres and 21 ski slopes, as well as a vertical drop of 1,200 feet to make it the biggest plot of ski terrain in the mountains. The resort is surrounded by the cute Village of Sugar Mountain, giving you access to all of your equipment, dining and lodging needs during your stay. For those looking to stay in the mountains overnight, Sugar Mountain’s website includes a guide to local rentals and cabins to help you design your perfect vacation. Visitors can make it a family getaway with additional activities like snow tubing and ice skating.
The resort opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. on most days, though be sure to check their website before planning your trip for holiday and weather changes. Adult tickets are $50 for full-day weekday skiing, and $84 for full-day weekend and holiday sessions. In March, ticket prices drop during their March Madness sale, so remember to plan a final skiing trip at a discount. The resort will also be hosting Sugarfest from Dec. 9-11, featuring equipment tryouts, live music, a hot chocolate bar and fireworks.
Beech Mountain Resort is another nearby option for skiers looking for a quick day trip or an easy weekend getaway. With 98 acres, 17 slopes and an 830-foot vertical drop, Beech Mountain follows close behind in size to Sugar Mountain. The resort also offers sledding, snowshoeing, snowboarding, snowtubing and ice skating for a variety of winter activities. The Alpine Village next to the resort supplies skiers with coffee, snacks and ski equipment, and is home to Beech Mountain Brewing Co., where skiers can go for a drink after a long day. A New Year’s Eve celebration will take place at the taproom this year, featuring live music, a photo booth and a silent disco. The Lodge Cafeteria in the Village will also host a family-friendly New Year’s Eve party, perfect to wrap up a family skiing vacation.
Opening day for skiing at Beech Mountain is Nov. 25, with hours starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 9 on weeknights and 10 on Friday and Saturday nights. Full day tickets for adults are $48 on weekdays and $79 on weekends, with all ticket listings on their website. Group discounts and season passes are also available.
Ober Gatlinburg Ski Area & Adventure Park wraps up the list with a 2.5-hour drive, with extra family attractions to make the drive worthwhile. The ski area can be reached through a drive on Ski Mountain Road or a trip on their Aerial Tramway, a 2.1-mile ride carrying 120 passengers from Downtown Gatlinburg and over the mountaintops. Visitors can also spend the day on the ski mountain coaster, snow tubing, riding ice bumper cars, spinning on the carousel or participating in a wildlife encounter.
Opening in early to mid-December, adult full session tickets at Ober Mountain are $49 on weekdays, $69 on Sundays and $79 for Saturdays and holiday periods. Full ticket pricing can also be found on their website. Private and group ski lessons are available throughout the season. There is also a play area called the Cubbies Snow Zone for children to take a break from skiing.
Be sure to take advantage of the beautiful Tennessee and North Carolina slopes this winter at your local ski resorts. Whether you’re a ski enthusiast or just a family looking for a fun winter vacation, there is plenty of frozen fun to be had on the slopes.