The East Tennessee State University Buccaneers take on Furman on Saturday at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.
Saturday’s game starts at 7:30 p.m., and stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m.
The East Tennessee State University Buccaneers take on Furman on Saturday at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.
Saturday’s game starts at 7:30 p.m., and stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday is youth day, and children 12 and under receive free admission to the game with a paying adult. Tickets for this promotion can be claimed at the ticket windows on game day.
Fans can purchase tickets for Saturday’s game, as well as season tickets for basketball, online. For more information, go to https://etsutickets.com/Online/default.asp.
ETSU will have a DJ with live music at Lot 21 from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. Additionally, the Food City Zone will open three hours prior to kickoff for all home games, with inflatables for children and other pregame activities. The Food City Fan Zone is located between Lots 21 and 22 near the main roundabout entering campus from State of Franklin Road.
Also, for all Saturday games this season, parking lots on campus open at 8 a.m. for tailgating. Go to https://cdn.streamlinehosting.net/etsubucs/A2F76271-7FAF-4233-BF86-5DFDD103F64F/14637L.jpg for the game day parking map.
There will be a post-game fireworks show presented by Pepsi.
The Buccaneer Sports Network (BSN) will provide ETSU fans with complete pregame, in-game and postgame coverage on the Bucs’ flagship station WXSM-AM 640 and affiliate station 104.9 FM NASH ICON.
ETSU has a clear bag policy for all home football games inside William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. In addition, security procedures including metal detectors and security wands will be employed at entry gates.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.