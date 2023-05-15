An Erwin family favorite summer hangout will officially reopen this Memorial Day weekend.
Erwin’s Fishery Park swimming pool will open up for the season on May 27.
For the last several years, the town has partnered with the Unicoi County YMCA to operate the pool. Unicoi County YMCA Director Robert Kell said the partnership has helped the organization further its mission of helping local families.
“Of course, it’s a huge help to us because, as a nonprofit, all the resources and the funds that we get help to scholarship kids who are in need and families who need help when it comes to child care, sports and membership at our Y,” Kell said. “And so, it’s really a way that the town is able to be an even bigger support than they already are to what we do at the YMCA.”
The Fishery Park swimming pool will be open through the season from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and from 1 until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 per person, and concessions are available for purchase. The pool can also be rented for private pool parties after hours.
“The pool has been such a big part of this community for so many years,” Kell said. “And the YMCA is 98 years old now. We started in 1925, and for us to be able to continue to help keep such a big part of our community going each summer and to be able to partner with the town is just a big part of our mission to help serve the community and to make as many things available to families as we can throughout the year.”
The Fishery Park swimming pool will officially open on Saturday, May 27, and close for the season on Sunday, Aug. 6.
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering both Johnson City and Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
