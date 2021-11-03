Wednesday was a picture-perfect autumn day in Northeast Tennessee as fall color has hit its peak.
This weekend offers an excellent opportunity for leaf peeping as the forecast is for daytime temperatures in the mid-50s and lots of sunshine.
