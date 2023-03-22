Last Saturday arrived with cloudy skies and chilly winds, but the Junior League of Johnson City was not deterred from holding their annual Touch-A-Truck event in a large parking lot at East Tennessee State University. The occasion ran from 10 a. m. until 3 p. m. and served as a fundraiser.

Touch-a-Truck is a family-friendly and fun event. It allows children to participate in the exploration of large vehicles such as fire trucks, snow blowers, various kinds of construction equipment, and cement mixers. Some of the companies and organizations that participated in the event included Tri City Aviation, Summers-Taylor, the Johnson City Fire Department, BrightRidge, and TDOT.

