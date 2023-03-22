Last Saturday arrived with cloudy skies and chilly winds, but the Junior League of Johnson City was not deterred from holding their annual Touch-A-Truck event in a large parking lot at East Tennessee State University. The occasion ran from 10 a. m. until 3 p. m. and served as a fundraiser.
Touch-a-Truck is a family-friendly and fun event. It allows children to participate in the exploration of large vehicles such as fire trucks, snow blowers, various kinds of construction equipment, and cement mixers. Some of the companies and organizations that participated in the event included Tri City Aviation, Summers-Taylor, the Johnson City Fire Department, BrightRidge, and TDOT.
With motors running, all of these vehicles are quite noisy, so the final hour of the event was designated as a sensory hour. During this time, truck horns were not sounded, nor did sirens wail as a courtesy to those who prefer a quieter and calmer atmosphere.
The Junior League has held Touch-a-Truck for 15 years, according to Christi Blalock, who is serving as the organization’s president this year. While Touch-a-Truck was not held during the height of COVID-19, the recent event is the third such one the Junior League has put on since making a return from COVID. Last year, more than 700 individuals attended the event. The next Touch-a-Truck is tentatively planned for Sept. 30.
According to Junior League Fund Development Director Ashley Church, Touch-a-Truck raises money for the various philanthropic endeavors the league supports. Over the years, the league’s focus has changed. Currently, one of those efforts is an annual Volunteer Scholarship for a local graduating high school senior. The league also supports a Signature Project, which is voted on by its members. The Signature Project monies provide as much as $15,000 in funding to various local organizations in order that they may either implement new programming or make an improvement within the existing organization.
The Junior League of Johnson City had its beginnings as the Junior Service Auxiliary. Now in its 76th year, the Junior League of Johnson City is a nonprofit organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. For more information about the Junior League, including membership information, go to www.juniorleagueofjc.com.