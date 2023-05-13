LIFE-FAM-EXETIQUETTE-DMT

The correct definition of bonus mom is a “woman who did not give birth to the children she is helping to raise. This relationship is usually created by helping to parent a child of a spouse,” writes Dr. Jann Blackstone. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime/TNS

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, all sorts of bonus mom articles and merchandise are popping up all over the internet. This prompted me to Google the term — I was interested in what the results might say, since I made up the term over 35 years ago, and this contributed to a whole Bonus Families movement.

At that point, society was changing, and I was living in what is now accepted as a bonus family. It was obvious to me and so many others who felt the term “step” did not describe their family that we needed a new term that positively addressed the way we truly felt about each other.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Dr. Jann Blackstone is the author of “Ex-etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce or Separation” and the founder of Bonus Families, bonusfamilies.com. Email dr.jann@exetiquette.com.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you