If you slander your co-parent online, it could affect your time with the children.

 Mykhailo Polenok/Dreamstime/TNS

Q. My ex is accusing me of all sorts of terrible things on Facebook. The court doesn’t listen to his accusations, so he plays it out on the internet. I’m a cheater, a whore, I’ve taken his children, none of which is true. So many of our friends have blocked him, and he even blames me for that. What can I do? What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. Good ex-etiquette is “good behavior after divorce or separation.” There is nothing about that that can be said to be good behavior.

Dr. Jann Blackstone is the author of “Ex-etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce or Separation.” You can email her at dr.jann@exetiquette.com.

