Have a plan for moving in and how you will conduct your life as a couple, one or both of which co-parents with another. If you don't have an agreement for what is acceptable, there will be no consistency, and it ensures everyone will flounder, writes Dr. Jann Blackstone. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Q. You’re not going to believe this, but I came home yesterday and found my boyfriend’s ex in my garage. She said she was looking for some tax information, but I was really ticked off that she was rummaging around in the boxes of my garage. She said she knew my boyfriend wouldn’t return her calls and she needed the records to file her taxes. What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. If you could see me right now, you would see me falling down laughing. I’ve had similar things happen to me, and I’m the one writing the column. My husband had a laissez-faire attitude about locking the front door. It was a small town; everyone knew everyone else and he just never saw the need to lock it. That meant his ex would come and go as she pleased — if the kids left their backpack, their good jeans, etc. — until I moved in and it all changed. There was a transition period, however, and I can remember running out to the store only to come home to find my husband’s ex looking for stuff the kids left behind. I wasn’t happy, and this is where we launch into the importance of BOUNDARIES.

Dr. Jann Blackstone is the author of “Ex-etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce or Separation,” and the founder of Bonus Families, bonusfamilies.com. Email dr.jann@exetiquette.com.

