The East Tennessean, the student newspaper of East Tennessee State University, will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser on Saturday from 8-10 a.m. at Aubrey’s Restaurant of Johnson City.
The student-run East Tennessean is published twice weekly during ETSU’s fall and spring semesters and contains university-related news, features, sports and entertainment, as well as an editorial page with student opinions on a variety of issues. It provides experience to student writers and editors majoring in journalism and numerous other academic disciplines.
The East Tennessean hopes to use raised funds to purchase equipment like updated computers or to help pay for annual software licenses, but the fundraiser’s impact extends beyond monetary contribution.
“In addition to raising funds, this event helps boost our readership by bringing the community together and sharing our online information such as our website, PDF copies and social media,” said Trish Caughran, office supervisor for the Student Media Center.
Tickets are available for purchase within the Student Media Center and will also be available at the door; tickets must be paid for with cash, check or ETSU ID Bucs. The Student Media Center is located on the second floor of the Culp Student Center, Room 240. Aubrey’s is located at 3029 Hamilton Place near Academy Sports.
"In addition to supporting a great cause, it's a breakfast at Aubrey's for $5,” said Don Armstrong, adviser of the East Tennessean. “It's also the only time of year you can even eat breakfast at Aubrey's; they typically are lunch and dinner only.”
The fundraiser will be included as a part of the 100th anniversary of the publication, being celebrated throughout 2023. Other events planned include an ET 100 Celebration on March 31, in the Culp Student Center, East Tennessee Room, at 7 p.m. All ETSU students, faculty, staff as well as East Tennessean alumni are invited to attend.
Included in the celebration will be a video highlighting the production of the East Tennessean and the unveiling of the cover of the ET100 Centennial Edition, available April 6. Winners of the first East Tennessean Reader's Choice Awards will also be announced. Light refreshments will be served.