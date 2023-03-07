East Tennessean flyer

The East Tennessean, the student newspaper of East Tennessee State University, will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser on Saturday from 8-10 a.m. at Aubrey’s Restaurant of Johnson City.

The student-run East Tennessean is published twice weekly during ETSU’s fall and spring semesters and contains university-related news, features, sports and entertainment, as well as an editorial page with student opinions on a variety of issues. It provides experience to student writers and editors majoring in journalism and numerous other academic disciplines.

