The teen years can be a difficult time of transition for young adolescents as well as their parents, but according to Dr. Rachel Miller-Slough, it is a crucial time for developing a healthy understanding of emotions and mental health.
As children move through their teenage years, they are still spending a good deal of time at home and the ways that their parents and guardians model and talk about mental health can have a significant impact on the teen’s risk of anxiety and depression. Miller-Slough, an assistant professor in East Tennessee State University’s Department of Psychology and a supervisor at ETSU’s Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, has spent nearly 10 years studying how these interactions impact teen mental health.
“My research really focuses on how parents and teens talk about emotions,” said Miller-Slough. “So kind of how parents socialize their youth to express and regulate different emotions.”
Be careful how you talk to your teen
Many parents may not realize the sometimes subtle cues that they give to their teens during conversations about mental health. According to Miller-Slough, some of the most important factors in healthy emotional development in teenagers come from these interactions with their caretakers.
“How you talk to your teen about emotions matters,” she said.
How parents talk about “emotion eliciting events” and provide support, emotional validation and receptiveness, and whether or not the parents become upset during emotional conversations all play into teens’ emotional development.
Miller-Slough said the ways parents handle these conversations “send messages to teens about what kinds of emotions are acceptable or not acceptable to express. And that affects how they learn to regulate those feelings, which has implications for anxiety and depression.”
When parents display negative reactions to discussions or displays of difficult emotions, she said teens may often learn to suppress their emotions, thereby putting themselves at higher risks for anxiety and depression.
“Conversely, if parents kind of facilitate this very receptive and open climate with non-judgment toward talking about emotions, that teen then has more opportunities to express their feelings, work with their caregiver to learn how to kind of name those feelings and how to cope with them,” said Miller-Slough. “And that sets up a youth or a teen for a better psychosocial adjustment.”
The good and bad of social media
While people are often quick to assume technology and social media are the causes for increases in anxiety and depression among teens, Miller-Slough says this is not entirely the case. Although there is a chance for negative impact due to social comparison and exclusion, she said the most important thing is how teens use social media, not if they do.
She said, “If (teens) are using social media as a supplement — so it’s something that they are doing in addition to in-person social activities — we really don’t see as many negative consequences and actually, it can really enhance some of their social relationships because it’s a way to communicate and stay connected.”
She also said that in a time of cyberbullying and unrestrained access to the internet, there is “an increased need for parents to have developmentally appropriate conversations with their teens about what kind of content they’re seeing on the internet or how people are talking to each other.”
One thing she emphasizes in her practice is that adults need to have empathy with the many developmental transitions that teens are going through and the stress that these changes often put on teens. During this time teenagers are experiencing transitions in their social structures and friendships as well as brain development which affects the regulation of emotions, behaviors and impulsivity. The transition to becoming more autonomous can also increase stress as teens are learning to navigate a seemingly new world of privilege, responsibility and expectation.
pandemic added to teen stress
Add a worldwide pandemic into the mix, and there is quite a lot that today’s teens are dealing with.
“Even when you take COVID out of the picture, there’s so many developmental transitions that are happening during adolescence,” said Miller-Slough. “The pandemic added a lot more stressors onto this really unpredictable time and coping with uncertainty is a big risk for mental health difficulties and adds a lot of stress.”
According to Miller-Slough, increased social isolation often puts teens at higher risk for depression and anxiety; this was seen before the pandemic, but even more so during and after.
Additionally, as teens become more cognizant of the world around them, they can begin to feel the effects of generational trauma and adverse childhood experiences.
“Especially in this region, we see a lot of how adverse childhood experiences or early trauma can impact long term health and mental health outcomes,” said Miller-Slough. “Some of that can be an intergenerational transmission. So you see how it may happen in multiple generations of a family and how that risk increases over time.”
For some caretakers this paints a grim picture that leaves them at a loss of how to help their teen navigate this transitional stage of their life. Luckily Miller-Slough has many years of experience working with teens and their guardians, and she has recommendations for how to effectively support teens.
“I think the one thing that a lot of parents understandably struggle with is how to provide that support,” she said. “With teens becoming more autonomous and independent, it is very helpful for parents first to just kind of sit back and listen and hear them out and be that sympathetic ear.”
Miller-Slough also emphasized the importance of parents and guardians being a safe space of non-judgment where teens know that it is OK for them to show difficult emotions like anger, frustration and sadness.
Tune in to your teen
“I think there is this kind of expectation that teens are always really emotional and up and down and so parents may be kind of more dismissive,” said Miller-Slough. “But the research actually bears out that adolescence isn’t necessarily a time of extreme emotions, and some of it is developmentally appropriate. It’s not something to brush off because honestly, once kids hit puberty and are transitioning into being teens, they are at a much higher risk for anxiety and depression. … It’s this really sensitive time to really tune in to how your teen is adjusting and to kind of help support that transition for them into adolescence.”
She said that it is important for parents and guardians to be open to conversations about their teen needing a higher level of support such as individualized therapy. A sign that this is the case is when the teen’s emotions coincide with impairment of functioning. Persisting symptoms such as extended periods of sadness may also be indicators of a deeper issue.
“I think it’s also really tough for parents in this region because there’s a really limited number and limited availability of mental health providers,” Miller-Slough added. “So that’s part of our goal (at ETSU’s Behavioral Health and Wellness Clinic) is to be accessible to the broader community, because we know that it’s so hard to find a therapist for one thing.”
She said that the clinic provides individual therapy, assessments and a Brief Intervention Clinic to help parents and teens navigate their mental health needs. For more information on ETSU’s Behavioral Health and Wellness Clinic, visit https://www.etsu.edu/cas/psychology/bhwc/.