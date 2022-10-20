Fall color is beginning to leave the highest elevations, but there’s still time to catch vibrant hues in the shadow of the mountains.

“This weekend may be the last good opportunity to enjoy the splendor and botanical diversity of the Appalachian Highlands,” said Travis Watson, East Tennessee State University’s campus arborist who has monitored autumn foliage for weeks. “Bundle up and head on out.”

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video