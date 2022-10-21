Since its founding in 1911 as a state normal school to educate teachers, East Tennessee State University’s overarching mission has been to improve the quality of life for the people of the region. It aims to give that mission a boost by “improving the quality of life for people in the mornings” with the introduction of a new specialty coffee, Bucky’s Blend.
Taking its name from the university’s beloved mascot and its slogan, “Roasted in the shadow of the mountains,” from the first line of ETSU’s alma mater, this new whole-bean coffee is manufactured by Doe River Roasters, Elizabethton. The organic Arabica coffee is ethically sourced from Guatemala and Sumatra.
Bucky’s Blend is a medium dark roast designed to “awaken the Buccaneer spirit, empowering everyone who wears the Blue and Gold.”
The package design employs the university’s colors with a nautical map element reflecting ETSU’s athletic team name, the Buccaneers, as well as images of the Appalachian mountains and three campus landmarks — the ETSU Foundation Carillon, the Charles C. Sherrod Library and the Ballad Health Athletic Center (Mini-Dome).
“We are excited to work with a local business to create a licensed consumable product that our Buccaneer family near and far can enjoy,” said Barbara Mason, ETSU director of trademark licensing. “Whether that is sharing a chat with friends over a cup of Bucky’s Blend or enjoying a cup at the start of each day, Bucky’s Blend will be treasured by all.”
Bucky’s Blend is available at Alumni Hall locations in Johnson City and Bristol and online at alumnihall.com, and on the ETSU campus at the BucMart and King’s Corner. A portion of each purchase will support the university.
For more information, contact ETSU’s Office of University Marketing and Communications at (423) 439-4317.