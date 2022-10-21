Bucky's Blenc

Bucky’s Blend is a medium dark roast manufactured by Doe River Roasters in Elizabethton. The organic Arabica coffee is ethically sourced from Guatemala and Sumatra.

Since its founding in 1911 as a state normal school to educate teachers, East Tennessee State University’s overarching mission has been to improve the quality of life for the people of the region. It aims to give that mission a boost by “improving the quality of life for people in the mornings” with the introduction of a new specialty coffee, Bucky’s Blend.

Taking its name from the university’s beloved mascot and its slogan, “Roasted in the shadow of the mountains,” from the first line of ETSU’s alma mater, this new whole-bean coffee is manufactured by Doe River Roasters, Elizabethton. The organic Arabica coffee is ethically sourced from Guatemala and Sumatra.

