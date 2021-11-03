ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department and the Carter County Sheriff’s Department will once again be joining forces for the “Shop with a Cop” program at the Elizabethton Walmart.
Both law enforcement agencies said they are putting together an exciting night with many great surprises for 50 children and their families. Participating children have been selected through local school systems and local police officers and deputies.
The officers said that thanks to the assistance of the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton and Carter County, the magical evening will begin with a pizza party at the Boys and Girls Club. After the children and officers enjoy their meal, they will travel by police escort to Walmart, where they will shop together and buy gifts for the child with a gift card supplied by the program’s sponsors.
The officers organizing the local Shop with a Cop said their goal is to provide 50 local children in need with gifts and a food box for their families. They are seeking donations and sponsorships to make the program possible. For sponsorship information and arrangements email the organizers:
• Willard Johnson at wjohnson@elizabethtonpolice.org.
• Cherie Ellison at cellison@elizabethtonpolice.org.
• Kendra Wright at kwright@elizabethtonpolice.org.