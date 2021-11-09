The Elizabethton General Federation of Women's Clubs will hold its 10th annual Christmas Craft Show on Friday and Saturday at the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Building, 300 W. Mill St.
There will be 54 vendors with a variety of arts and crafts. There will also be food available and admission is free.
The GFWC is a worldwide organization. The local club is involved in a number of projects, including giving a yearly scholarship to a graduating senior of a local high school, contributing to the Christmas lights program every year, making "leave a note" pouches for nursing homes and contributing money to several local organizations.