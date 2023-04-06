The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter and Shattered Parallel wild hold an Easter Animal Bash on Saturday.
The goal of the event is to allow the community to come together to show support for shelter animals and pet adoption.
The event will take place from 2-3:30 p.m. at the animal shelter, which is located at 3411 N. Roan Street. It is free and open to the public.
Attendees do not have to adopt a pet to attend.
The Easter Animal Bash will be a fun-filled event for animal lovers of all ages. It features an Easter egg hunt for the animals, toys to play with the animals, and human and pet snacks. Pet vendors are also invited to bring anything they want for the animals.
There will be a free drawing for both a dog and cat Easter baskets.
To encourage the community to share on social media, Shattered Parallel, an augmented reality studio, will be creating a special bunny ears social media filter for guests to take pictures with at the event.
The filter will allow attendees to take and post photos of the animals with virtual bunny ears and a caption that reads “I support animal adoption.”
For those who can't attend in person, they can still participate by taking pictures of themselves and/or their pets at home with the Easter filter. The filter will be available and posted on the animal shelter’s Facebook page on April 8.
The intention is to start a wave of people posting on social media saying they support pet adoption that ripples out and encourages others to consider if pet adoption is right for them.
About the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter
The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter is here for animals who are lost, surrendered, neglected or mistreated, and who all deserve a chance with a loving family of their very own. The shelter provides a soft bed, food, comfort, medical evaluation, medical treatment, and vaccinations for each animal so that they may be safely adopted into a loving home. An incredibly dedicated staff, generous volunteers, and donors ensure every animal is given all the care and resources available to help them thrive in a new, forever home.
For more information, go to https://wcjcanimalshelter.org/.
About Shattered Parallel
Shattered Parallel is the only augmented reality studio in North East Tennessee, which creates custom social media filters for businesses to easily connect with their customers. Shattered Parallel strives to create more memorable and interactive experiences by shattering the real world and merging it with a parallel digital universe.
For more information, check out shatteredparallel.com.
