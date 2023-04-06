Washington County/Johnson City animal shelter

The Easter Animal Bash will be held at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter on Saturday. The shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan Street. This free event will take place from 2-3:30 p.m. 

 File photo

The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter and Shattered Parallel wild hold an Easter Animal Bash on Saturday.

The goal of the event is to allow the community to come together to show support for shelter animals and pet adoption.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you