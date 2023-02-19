1927 Bugatti replica

The beloved 1927 Bugatti replica at Gus Baldau’s home in Escondido, California

 contributed/Mark Ruitledge

In 1998, I drove across the country and back again with my friend Paul Lockhart. Our mutual friend Gus Baldau, from the old neighborhood in Johnson City, was living in California and wanted to move a car from his mother’s home out to his home in Escondido.

This wasn’t just any old car. It was a kit car — a replica of a 1927 Bugatti Type B-35 — that Gus had built with his dad in the 1970s on a Volkswagen chassis. The original was an open-wheel, two-seater race car. We used to sneak out the replica and drive it around town when Gus’ parents were away.

