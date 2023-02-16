featured DAR essay winners From staff reports Feb 16, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pictured from left are DAR Regent Nancy Stanton, Ivie Reed, Kamiya Parks, Sarah Grace Osborne, and Sarah Katharine Hopkins. Contributed/DAR Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Four local students recently were recognized for their achievements in the Daughters of the American Revolution annual essay contest for the Ann Robertson NSDAR chapter.This year, the students wrote on the theme: “How will the essential actions of a good citizen help meet challenges that America faces in this decade?”Each winner received a medal and a certificate.The essay contest winners were: Ivie Reed, fifth grade, Gray Elementary School: 1st place district, 2nd place, state.Kamiya Parks, sixth grade, Johnson City Virtual Academy, 2nd place, district.Sarah Grace Osborne, seventh grade, Ashley Academy, 2nd place, district.Sarah Katharine Hopkins, eighth grade, Johnson City Virtual Academy, 3rd place, district. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Sports History Latest Videos Recommended for you ON AIR