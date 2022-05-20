The Johnson City Public Library's Summer Reading Program begins soon with “Oceans of Possibilities.”
The program runs from June 1 through July 22. Starting June 1, people can sign up at www.jcpl.org/summer-reading and begin the program immediately.
Summer Reading is an annual nationwide program in which participants register and set reading goals for themselves. Then they spend the summer tracking their progress, winning prizes and attending events at the library.
Johnson City Public Library Director Julia Turpin said, "The goal of the Summer Reading Program is to keep kids, and really everyone, reading during the summer. It’s more important than ever to encourage people to read as much as possible."
The program is divided into age groups: preschoolers, school-age children, teens and adults. This year’s Summer Reading is called “Oceans of Possibilities,” with some reading challenges and events focusing on aquatic themes and topics.
To mark the beginning of Summer Reading, the library will throw a Summer Reading Kick-Off at the Library on June 1 from 5-7 p.m. There will be lawn games, bubbles, a chalk obstacle course, and more. People are welcome to bring their own T-shirt to tie-dye.
People can register for Summer Reading at the Kick-Off or at www.jcpl.org/summer-reading.
For more information about Summer Reading, visit www.jcpl.org/summer-reading or call 423-434-4458 (children); 423-434-4349 (teens); or 423-434-4454 (adults).
Follow Johnson City Public Library on Facebook and Instagram for Summer Reading updates. Visit www.jcpl.org, call (423) 434-4450 or drop by 100 W. Millard St. to use Johnson City Public Library.