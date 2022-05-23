In the north of Texas, near the most famous cattle-grazing lands in the country, storyteller and songster Andy Hedges is documenting the rich artistry and lore of the nation's cowboy poets.
A practitioner himself, the 42-year-old performer will soon bring his wide-brimmed hat and a selection of traditional spoken-word poems and cowboy music to the stage in Jonesborough as a featured performer at the International Storytelling Center.
Hedges's week in residence will include daily matinees at ISC's intimate theater from Tuesday to Saturday this week.
A love for cowboy culture
Growing up in another tiny Texas town, Hedges was raised on the stories of his father, a Baptist pastor who spent his early career riding bulls. "Even though I grew up in the 1980s, in some ways, it was more like I was growing up in the 1950s," he says. Deep in the "middle of nowhere," where he was homeschooled and socialized mostly at rural churches, his father's stories, cassette tapes, and movies had an outsized influence on Hedges's young imagination.
"All of that really seemed to give me a love for the West and cowboy culture," he says. "I just latched onto it, and in some ways became obsessed." Hedges picked up his first guitar around the age of 13 and was performing cowboy poetry professionally by the time he was old enough to drive. His recording career came a bit later when he'd had more time to learn his craft.
An oral tradition
Cowboy poetry has been an American tradition since the late 1800s, when ranchers and wranglers cultivated a new take on oral tradition as a way to pass long dusty hours under the sun and stars. "The emphasis was on the art of recitation," Hedges says. "These people weren't really professional entertainers. They were just ordinary people who had a story to tell, or who recited poetry or sang songs."
Hedges describes himself as an "interpreter" of these classic texts and songs, and sees an important part of his job as being an ambassador and documentarian of a culture that's unfamiliar to many. "I hope folks walk away entertained, but also with a better understanding of cowboy and ranching cultures," he says.
“Cowboy Crossroads”
His podcast, "Cowboy Crossroads," features interviews with older ranchers and cowboys — working artists who talk about life on the range. Five years ago, National Storytelling Festival alum and fan-favorite Waddie Mitchell, who helped launch the cowboy poetry revival in the 1980s, was Hedges's first guest.
In Jonesborough, Hedges plans to share a selection of poems and music woven together with stories about the oral tradition snapshots of Texas life.
His storytelling residency is part of ISC's Storytelling Live! series, which will bring a new storyteller to the stage each week through the end of October.
Tickets for all 2 p.m. performances are just $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and military, and $7 for those under age 18. Advance reservations are highly recommended.
One of Hedge's performances will be broadcast online for anyone who wants to watch from home, with virtual tickets priced at $15 (covering admission for everyone in the purchaser's household). Discounted season passes will be available for in-person and at-home audiences for a limited time.
The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live!, including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.