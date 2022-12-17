Robin Murphy, a school counselor at Northside Elementary with over four years of experience in counseling and 22 years in public education, talks about mental health issues in elementary students.
What struggles do you see kids dealing with the most?
“At the elementary level, kids are struggling with everything from lack of social skills to low self-esteem. There is also an increase in students who are witnessing domestic violence in the home that greatly affects their motivation, ability to focus and overall happiness.”
What are the most common contributing factors or stressors?
“I believe that the stress at home is taking an emotional toll on our kids. So many families are struggling financially and this burden often leads to arguing and instability in the home. Social media is also having a major impact on our students’ well-being. They are not equipped to deal with the “adult-like” content that they have access to. We have kids who have TikTok accounts as young as 3rd grade. Poverty and transiency are also common factors that impact our students.”
Tell me about your experience being a school counselor in today’s world.
“I love my job as a school counselor. Everyday is different; some days are definitely more challenging than others. I love learning about each student and hearing their unique stories. Unfortunately, the fears that students face in today’s world is such a sad reality. We see children who are witnessing violence on television, video games and at home. Children are seeing inappropriate content online that is scary and confusing. I do believe there is greater emphasis on mental health and well-being than ever before, which is crucial to ensure our children have a healthy and productive life.”
How do you help kids in schools when they are struggling with mental health?
“Kids want to be heard. They need someone to take an interest in what is going on in their lives. I try to always listen to my students and work to meet their immediate needs. We are so fortunate to have Frontier Health in our schools. If a student has a substantial mental health need, we can refer them to our Frontier Health team and work together to get the student the help they need.”
What supports do kids need as they are dealing with mental health issues?
“Students need caring adults who are present in their lives. They need an outlet to talk about what is bothering them. They need to be involved in activities that help them build meaningful relationships and that help them express themselves.”
How do you think parents could be better helping kids handle these issues?
“As parents, we need to put our phones down. Having conversations with our children and being involved in their lives plays a major role in helping a child feel loved and that they matter. We need to realize the impact our own words and actions have on our children. If disagreeing with a spouse, do it privately. What may seem small to us as grown-ups, can have a huge impact on a child. I also believe it is crucial to monitor what kids are watching and doing online.”
What signs should parents look for if they are concerned about their child’s mental health?
“Withdrawing and isolating themselves and taking little interest in hobbies or activities can be a sign that a child is dealing with something. Lack of motivation and an overall disconnect can also be a sign.”
Have you noticed any notable trends over time regarding adolescent mental health?
“There is a notable correlation between the increase in social media use and adolescent mental health issues.”
