Caitlin Hughes, a counselor at Washington County’s Asbury Optional High, shares her insights from years of working with teens and their mental health.
What struggles do you see kids dealing with the most?
“Our students have gone through a collective trauma in the last two years with instability due to the pandemic, the impacts of which will be seen for years to come. Most of my students are struggling in the areas of adjustment and coping. I’m noticing a bit of regression and most students seem to be operating on the emotional level of someone a couple of grades lower than they are. This means we are seeing much more need for emotional support and navigating relationship/friendship conflict in the upper grades than ever before.”
What are the most common contributing factors or stressors?
“Students are struggling with communicating feelings, so this leads to miscommunication and misunderstandings. A lot of students seem to be triggered by a perceived lack of individual attention or feeling as if they are not being heard. Having a solid relationship with an adult in the building is increasingly important to them, and feeling alone or distant is a huge factor.”
Tell me about your experience being a school counselor in today’s world.
School counselors have adapted their roles and responsibilities over the decades as society requires. Although I am not a therapist and do not operate as such, I spend the majority of my day in “triage” to determine the best steps to serve students with mental health concerns and adjustment issues, and this often means knowing which resources to refer to. As school counselors, our primary goal is to remove barriers that may be preventing students from obtaining the education to which they are entitled. This means navigating social and emotional concerns, educating and advising on college and career choices and choosing the appropriate path to get there, advocating for services, and addressing behavior concerns. I use data daily to guide my work, and this is a huge part of a school counselor’s job that most may not know. I analyze academic and testing data to help address gaps when serving students, as well as to help me identify patterns and trends that may indicate a problem either in the life of an individual student or in the way we are presenting information. School counseling is definitely a career that requires the ability to shift from one task to another quickly and adapt to new situations. No two days are the same.
How do you help kids in schools when they are struggling with mental health?
“Students often just need a safe place to talk and not be judged. They also sometimes just need a place to regroup and calm down. Being heard and being safe are essential to the mental health of all people — not just our students — and being that place for them is sometimes all they need. If you look at Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, you’ll find that schools are often the first line of defense to help with a lack of physiological needs (we provide food and clothing and basic necessities when needed), safety (providing shelter and resources is a common job responsibility), feelings of belonging and esteem. It is my hope that in doing so, we can encourage our students to reach the level of self-actualization and the desire to be the best versions of themselves they can be. Every aspect of school plays into these things, and these are foundationally important to addressing the mental health of students. School counseling is only one aspect of the role the schools play in helping students who struggle with mental health concerns.”
Can you tell me about a conversation/ interaction that you have had with a student about mental health that has stuck with you?
“This is really difficult because I have heard a lot of really impactful things from students of all ages. I have been doing this for 10 years now, and the stories of what they have gone through and how they describe and discuss things never cease to amaze me. I think that when given the space to talk openly any student is capable of saying something that will blow you away. I don’t feel comfortable sharing the stories of others, as I feel that part of healing is being able to tell your own story, but I will say one of the most impactful things about mental health I’ve heard recently came from my 7-year-old son. When describing what it feels like to be overwhelmed by tasks and responsibilities, he said that it felt like being a bird flying and in mid-flight, one of your wings suddenly gets much longer than the other, which knocks you off balance so then you’re struggling just to do the one thing you were supposed to be doing: flying. (I never believed some of those tweets people say that their young children said until I heard my own being so philosophical!) But this is a perfect example of what overwhelm feels like, and I think that remembering that kids even that age are feeling those things so deeply is something people really need to remember. I often hear people talking about how anxiety and depression are overdiagnosed or talked about, but I think we forget that those aren’t just diagnoses but feelings, and children are people. People of any age are capable of experiencing any feeling, and just because they are younger or smaller doesn’t mean they don’t feel just as deeply as we do. That includes both the good and the bad and everything in between.”
What supports do kids need as they are dealing with mental health issues?
“Understanding, support, and a caring relationship with a trusted adult. I cannot stress this enough. With trauma-informed care being a hot topic these days, I think it is important we look at trauma-responsive practices in addition. It is one thing to be informed of trauma, but it is an entirely different skill set to respond to trauma. When we talk about adverse childhood experiences, sometimes people focus on the experiences themselves as the source of trauma, but it is vital that we remember that sometimes terrible things happen but that long-term trauma is best avoided through stable, understanding, and supportive relationships with adults in their lives. It is the network of trust that is necessary for healing.”
How do you think parents could be better helping kids handle these issues?
“I often hear that “we just didn’t talk about that when I was a kid.” I think most parents could benefit from understanding that talking openly and without judgment about mental health is one of the most helpful things they can do. Kids need to know that adults are real people with real feelings. Letting them know you’ve made mistakes or struggled can help humanize these experiences and help them adapt to the unknown without feeling like they are ‘failing.’ Openness and support are essential. I will add: a majority of the parents I have worked with are fierce advocates for their children. I think that the narrative that parents as a majority aren’t accepting or understanding of mental health concerns is becoming a thing of the past. I think most would be surprised at the level of awareness that teenagers are capable of. One thing that sticks out to me the most is how many students are able to identify specific triggers from adults in their lives. Especially for the older students, the tone and volume of voice can be pivotal in their relationships with adults and reactions. I think being aware of how something seemingly so small could make the difference in the mood of a student is really important.”
What signs should parents look for if they are concerned about their child’s mental health?
Withdrawal from previously enjoyed activities, isolation, uncharacteristic outbursts, a sudden decline in grades.
Have you noticed any notable trends over time regarding adolescent mental health?
“I’ve definitely seen an increase in hospitalizations and residential stays, but I also think a lot of that is due to the increase in conversations surrounding mental health.”