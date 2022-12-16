Anne Trask is a counselor at Boones Creek Elementary School, who has been working in her field for 22 years with a focus on trauma-informed care.
She shares some insights from her experience of talking with students.
What struggles do you see kids dealing with the most?
“The struggles I am seeing with a number of students since the start of COVID-19 is an increase in depression and anxiety, as well as a lessening of social skills in working with/playing with other students. We have seen an increase in suicidal and homicidal thoughts in students of all ages and have spent much time in assessing a student’s risk to themselves and others.”
What are the most common contributing factors or stressors?
“Many of our students have lost loved ones in the last three years, and they are dealing with the grief from those losses. When COVID-19 hit, and our students went virtual, they missed out on the day-to-day interactions with other students and adults, which has contributed to a loss of social skills. Also, many children are given unlimited access to devices with the internet, and whether from modeling on social media and/or video games, are using verbal and physical violence to handle issues. Some children as young as toddlers are given electronics, and when they come to school, they may not have the needed skills such as cooperation, patience, empathy and acceptance to be able to work with other students, when they have spent much time on devices playing violent video games.”
Tell us about your experience being a school counselor in today’s world.
“The mental health needs of our students are greater than ever. Families have been stressed the last few years due to job losses, lack of affordable housing, losses of loved ones, financial instability, and our students pick up on their family stressors.
“The school counselors provide classroom lessons to students, which incorporate TN and ASCA Model standards, and focus our lessons on social/ emotional skills, academics, and college/ careers. Our school uses RTI2B to promote positive behaviors at school, and our faculty and staff focus on behaviors students are exhibiting.
“We meet with students individually as well as in small groups, and refer students and families for additional support, as needed.
“Our youngest students seem to have fewer coping skills than in years past, and we work closely with our kindergarten and pre-K teachers to model appropriate behaviors in a school setting.”
How do you help kids in schools when they are struggling with mental health?
“We provide classroom lessons that help students identify feelings, and develop and reinforce social and academic skills. We meet with students individually as well as in small groups. Our school now has a full-time Frontier Health counselor, and we are referring students to her to be seen at school as well as in the community. Helping our families to find community resources has been a challenge the past two years, as the needs for outside counseling have outweighed the availability of counselors in our area.
“Our school system has hired social workers, with whom we work closely in identifying families with needs and finding resources for these needs.”
Can you tell us about an interaction that you have had with a student about mental health that has stuck with you?
“I worked closely with a student who felt that they had no real face-to-face friends, only virtual ones. This student would have emotional breakdowns if they thought they would lose their internet access as that was the only way they could connect with “friends” in other parts of the world.
“We worked on developing coping strategies to assist this student in handling severe depression and anxiety, so that they could function in a school setting. We also worked on developing friendship skills so that this student could interact with students at their school.”
What supports do kids need as they are dealing with mental health issues?
“We have a great need in our area for additional mental health counselors as well as pediatric psychiatrists. We made multiple referrals last year to outside counselors as well as psychiatric hospitals for children in crisis.
“Our school is a trauma-informed school and we have trained our faculty and staff to recognize signs of trauma so that they may support these students. We strive to provide a safe learning environment where student needs can be met to help them grow into productive citizens.
“Research shows that if children have one caring adult in their lives, that they have a greater chance of developing resilience in facing trauma. We as a school are helping provide support to our students who have experienced trauma.”
How do you think parents could be better helping kids handle these issues?
“We know how busy families are now, but try to spend time with your kids listening to them and learning about their interests. Turn off the electronics and spend time together.
“Help normalize a variety of feelings as feelings are not “bad” or “good.” Develop family traditions and encourage your children to find interests that do not revolve around electronics. Keep lines of communication open with your children, and encourage them to talk with you or other caring adults.
“Encourage your child to volunteer at school and in the community to help others, and become active in community groups.
“Help your children to understand what they see on social media is not always “real” as many young people compare themselves to those they see online, and feel they cannot measure up to social media influencers.
“Model for your children that we all have ups and downs in life, and that what might seem like a big big deal at the time, over time may not be that big of a deal.
“Monitor your child’s online activities and be willing to take away access if it is not developmentally appropriate for your child.”
What signs should parents look for if they are concerned about their child’s mental health?
“If your child develops significant changes in behavior, changes in friend groups, isolation, extreme anger and aggression, ask for help. School counselors are available to assist families by meeting with students as well as referring to outside agencies.
“Reassure your child that they are not alone and that there are people who care about their well-being.”
Have you noticed any notable trends over time regarding adolescent mental health?
“I have noticed a greater number of students exhibiting anxiety, depression, and anger, as well as a lessening of coping skills in some students.”
