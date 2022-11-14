Thanksgiving dinner

Inflation has increased the cost of groceries by 13%, which the University of Tennessee Extension says will impact this year’s Thanksgiving Day meals.

 Contributed

KNOXVILLE — The cost of a traditional Thanksgiving feast is expected to take a bigger bite out of wallets this year.

Since last year, inflation has boosted overall prices by 8.2%. At the same time, the cost of groceries has increased a whopping 13%, which the University of Tennessee Extension says will impact this year’s Thanksgiving Day meals.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video