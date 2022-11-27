Even under the best circumstances, holidays can be difficult.
Understanding that fact, a local church and funeral home recently partnered to provide a workshop about holiday grief. While most of those in attendance seemed to have had a family death within the past year or so, some had been struggling for decades.
During the holidays busyness abounds, as people often try to pack extra activities into already tightly scheduled calendars. Grief is also difficult. When the holidays, loosely defined as from around Thanksgiving until Valentine’s Day, are added to grieving situations, the arrangement is almost always compounded with sadness and stress.
Some of the types of grief discussed during the workshop were not deaths, but rather other causes for mourning such as the loss of a job, a home, relationships, divorce or moving to a new community.
The stages of grief were barely touched on. Instead, the focus of the two-hour program was split in two pieces. A video was shown in which mourners, counselors and clergy talked about their particular situations that brought them into a grief situation. Many of the mourners spoke of how very difficult the “firsts” were — the first Christmas without a spouse, the first Thanksgiving without a father, the first birthday after which a child had died. Repeatedly, it was emphasized that grief is an individual situation. Everyone handles it differently. And that’s perfectly normal.
The second half of the workshop focused on practical tips to survive the holidays. Many of the tips had feet on them, making them easy to follow. For example, a local church had collected volunteer opportunities for both families and those who might be alone on Thanksgiving to assist those in need. Very likely, similar volunteer opportunities can be found for Christmas Eve, as well as Christmas Day.
The audience was urged to communicate their feelings to their family. Let everyone know the traditions you wish to keep intact, as well as those you might want to either skip this year or change in some way. Seek input from other family members about the traditions that are special to them, so the work of decision making is shared and spread.
Those who are grieving should remember that their energy level is lower than normal. It’s not only OK, but necessary, to eliminate some of the traditional decorating, cooking, and even gift purchasing. If that doesn’t feel right to you, ask for help in accomplishing these tasks, either from other family members or from friends.
When you gather for a holiday meal, let those who would like to share their favorite memory of the one who has passed on. If someone doesn’t want to participate, that’s acceptable and should not be forced.
If everyone has always gathered at your home for the holidays, this year might be the perfect time to change that and gather at the home of another relative. Or find a restaurant that is open on the holiday and have your main meal there. Just remember to make reservations ahead of time.
Many of us get loads of invitations around the holiday season. While it is lovely to be asked to join festivities, you don’t know if you’ll be up to it at the time. A valuable suggestion: Upon receipt of the invitation, RSVP, but tell the host or hostess that you’re not sure you’ll be feeling up to the occasion at that time and ask if you can be a “maybe” with the understanding you may not know until just a few hours before if you’ll feel like mixing and mingling with others. And let the host or hostess know that even if you attend, you may feel the need to slip away soon, and ask that they understand and not be offended. Park so a discrete exit can be made, should the need arise.
Preparing for the holidays is the best way to navigate them. Prior preparation will alleviate some of the apprehension the grief gives.
