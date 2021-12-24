As part of its community outreach mission, Covenant Presbyterian Church, 603 Sunset Drive, recently donated $1,210 to the Johnson City Schools Homeless Education Program.
“Johnson City provides assistance to students who qualify under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, (Title IX, Part A of the Every Student Succeeds Act,),” Johnson City Schools Homeless Coordinator Sydnee Debusk said.
The need is real and growing, Debusk said. “Since the beginning of Johnson City Schools Homeless Education Program, Johnson City Schools has had an increasing number of students who fit the homeless criteria.”
Services offered by the program include:
• Expedite school enrollment and assist with the transfer of school records.
• Arrange tutoring, enrichment activities and transportation as needed.
• Provide essential school supplies and clothing needed for a specific class.
• Act as a referral source and coordinate services between the schools and agencies to meet the students’ various needs, as well as the needs of their families.
“The program also provides information to parents and unaccompanied youth regarding their children’s education rights as homeless individuals and the resources available to them,” Debusk said.
Don Coble, chairman of Covenant’s Local and World Wide Missions Committee, said, “The committee is always looking for ways that Covenant can serve those who need a little extra help. These children are part of our local community, and children hold a special place in Jesus’ heart.”
For more information about Homeless Education Program, call Debusk at 423-434-5226.
To learn more about Covenant Presbyterian Church, call 423-282-5324 or visit www.cpcjc.org.
Contributed to the Press