A celebration last week at Johnson City’s Langston Centre highlighted traditional marriage ceremonies from six African countries.
Community members from Nigeria, Liberia, Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia gave presentations and displayed authentic items used in their cultures’ weddings. More than 100 people attended the event organized by the Langston Centre and Celebrate Life Ya Un’ Mission, a nonprofit organization that celebrates significant events of each individual while recognizing their humanity and value of life. “We hope to continue to connect with the community and learn about each other,” Doris Kaifa, founder and director of Celebrate Life Ya Un’ Mission, said. “We wanted to show what makes these celebrations so unique and share them with the community.”
The mission plans to hold a community birthday celebration at 6 p.m. on March 16 at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church. to celebrate January, February and March birthdays. The event is free and open to all community members.
