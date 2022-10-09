Upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library include a Friends of the Library donation drop-off, a free Front Porch Concert and a Tale to Tail reading session for children.
The library’s board of directors meets on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 4:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Board meetings are open to the public.
Friends of the Library is holding a donation drop-off on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Bring donations to the library’s parking lot near the curbside pickup spots. Books, DVDs and puzzles are accepted. Email friends@jcpl.org with questions.
CHILDREN
Tale to Tail will be held Monday, Oct. 17, from 4-5 p.m. Ages 5-10 register for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
Bilingual Storytime will be held Monday, Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m. in the Storytime Room. Ages 2-6 and their caregivers will hear stories and songs in English and Spanish, with a craft to follow. No registration, but space is limited.
Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers meets Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 18 and 19, at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers. It meets Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 18 and 19, at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
Family Storytime will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6:30 p.m. for ages 2-6 and their families. It meets in the Storytime Room. No registration but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
Author and illustrator Constance Lombardo will lead a special storytime for ages 3-5 on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
Middle Grade Graphic Novel Book Club meets on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. Author and illustrator Constance Lombardo will talk about graphic novels with ages 8-12. The program meets in the Jones Meeting Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
Homeschool Friday will be held Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. Homeschool families with kids ages 5-12 can drop by the Jones Meeting Room for a story and hands-on activity. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
TEENS
Adulting 101: Time Management and Resume Building will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m. Ages 12-18 will learn about managing time and creating a resume. The program meets in the Jones Meeting Room. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
ADULTS
A free Front Porch Concert featuring local band Sweetwater Troubadours will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m. The folk duo will perform outdoors on the library’s front steps; bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Show will be moved indoors if weather forecast is bad. No registration required.
Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.
Seekers Book Club meets on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. for anyone ages 18 and older. The book group will discuss “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison. The group meets at the Langston Centre (315 Elm St.). Registration is required; call 423-434-5785 to register.
Artist James Griffin will lead a free painting workshop Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1-5 p.m. He will teach his landscape painting technique. Participants should bring their own paint brushes; the library will provide all other supplies. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar or call 423-434-4454 to sign up.
A free Front Porch Concert featuring Charlie Maples will be held Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m. The jazz singer-songwriters will perform outdoors on the library’s front steps; bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Show will be moved indoors if weather forecast is bad. No registration required.
Visit jcpl.org/calendar to find more upcoming events.