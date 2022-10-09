Johnson City Public Library

The Johnson City Public Library is celebrating the 23rd anniversary of its moving into its current location at 100 W. Millard St. The library was first started in 1895.

 By AMBER BROPHY/Johnson City Press

Upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library include a Friends of the Library donation drop-off, a free Front Porch Concert and a Tale to Tail reading session for children.

The library’s board of directors meets on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 4:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Board meetings are open to the public.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video