BRISTOL — Looking for a fun way to entertain the whole family and support the local economy? Then, be sure to mark your calendar for Farm Expo 2022 on Feb. 5-6.
The annual event, sponsored by Six Rivers Media and Kubota of Kingsport, will bring farming exhibitions and vendors, activities and contests, live music and more together at Bristol Motor Speedway’s South Building to create a fun-filled weekend for the whole family.
“Our tagline for the event is ‘Whether you’re a farmer or whether you’re not,’” said Diana Meredith, one of the event coordinators. “There’s going to be a lot of good information — and it’s a lot of fun.”
Farm Expo will be held Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults with children 12 and under admitted free.
Farmers from throughout the region — ranging from beekeepers, dairy and beef farmers, to extension agents, master gardeners, local makers and more — will be on hand to provide information. A Country Fair and Ladies Market will showcase exhibitors from across the region.
And, of course, there’ll be lots of farm-themed fun for all ages.
The Kubota of Kingsport Main Stage will feature performances by the Tennessee Hoedowners, Tennessee Border, Crowe Hollerers Medicine Show and Lighthouse.
Children, who are encouraged to dress like a farmer or cowboy, will enjoy the 4-H Petting Zoo & Discovery Center, face painting, a coloring area and more throughout the weekend, along with the Little Kids’ Tractor Pull (ages 7-10) on Sunday afternoon. The first 500 kids (12 and younger) in attendance will receive a free Farm Expo cup and lemonade.
The whole family will enjoy the tractor pull courtesy of the Tri-State Antique Power Association, a chainsaw carving demonstration, the Pratt’s Hog Callin’ Contest (for adults and kids), and various cooking demonstrations.
Speaking of cooking… If you think you’re pretty good at it, be sure to check out Page 5 of today’s edition for details about the best chili and best pie contests at this year’s expo. Braggin’ rights won’t be the only thing on the line as contest sponsor, Nick’s Restaurant, will dole out cash and a gift certificate to the winner in each contest. And, if you don’t enter, you can still enjoy the contests — as attendees get to vote for the winners.
A charity auction, courtesy of Slater Auction, is also on tap with proceeds benefiting the Times News Rescue Fund and Johnson City Press Christmas Box — both of which help feed our neighbors in need. Any local business owner who’d like to donate an item for the charity auction can drop it off at the Times News or Johnson City Press offices this week, or contact Lynn Brooks at 423-723-1408 for more information.
For a complete schedule or to learn more, visit www.farmexpotn.com.